LoL dev celebrates after year long meme is finally realized in-game

League of Legends dev Riot August has celebrated after their year-long campaign to get a meme one damage nerf to Jhin was finally realized in Patch 14.8.

League of Legends developer Riot August has celebrated on Twitter after being able to finally ship a meme buff to Jhin in Patch 14.8. The dev, who is one of the original designers of Jhin, has been long pioneering a change that would allow the champ to reflect their lore in-game.

Jhin is an Ionian artist who is obsessed with the number 4. Everything in his kit revolves around it, his number of bullets, the number of bounces on Q, and even the amount of Blue Essence the champion costs is 4444.

August has been pioneering a change to Jhin that would see his Q damage be reduced by 1, giving way to more 4s and meme numbers like 69. The dev is well-beloved for posting comical takes on Twitter, and now the meme has finally come to life.

Jhin’s Q damage is being reduced by 1 at all levels in Patch 14.8. Alongside a slew of buffs, the balance team took it upon themselves to grant August their wish. Now instead of being 45 to 145 damage, it instead deals 44 to 144 damage, a far more apt number for the champion.

Obviously, this won’t have much of an effect in-game, but it helps make Jhin that much more lore-accurate, something fans of the champion love.

Outside of the damage nerf, Jhin did receive some sizeable buffs that should help him kite better when he critically strikes and deals more damage with his Bouncing Grenade.