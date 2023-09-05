LoL community calls on devs to fulfill 7-month-old lore promise amid wave of backlash

League of Legends players have called on the developer Riot Games to deliver on a lore promise made seven months ago.

It’s safe to say Riot’s popular MOBA League of Legends has a huge amount of lore and storytelling behind it. The game not only has several stories, interactions between characters, but standalone comics, and a Netflix series to boot. The world of Runeterra has been thoroughly explored by its creators.

However, with the constant release of new champions and regions into the game, players look to the developers to enrich the storytelling further and continue to expand the lore within the game itself.

Though it appears that Riot has not been able to keep up with the demand lore-wise, as players are now frustrated with the unfulfilled promises that Riot made earlier this year.

LoL players call out devs for not fulfilling promises for improved lore

One particular Reddit post was made in the wake of other players complaining about the lack of Briar interactions in the game, potentially showcasing a downward trend for lore in League of Legends.

Reddit user nagyfero17 called out the developers who had promised new ways to tell stories around seven months ago. Fero made several claims to emphasize their point, including canceled color stories and a contradicting Naafiri cinematic.

Fero criticized the developers for telling players about updates to lore that are not delivered on, claiming that lore is no longer important in Riot’s eyes.

“Despite these facts looks like Lore is not important. Why do they have to tell us about updates that were never meant to happen? It’s the 4th of September by now and there is radio silence on it,” the player outlined.

Riot Games Certain skins like King Viego were brought to League to further enhance the lore in the game.

Other Redditors were quick to comment about Riot’s supposed inability to deliver on certain promises, providing several examples they believe have not yet been fulfilled.

“Riot also promised Announcer Packs and then never delivered (some dev did say they basically scrapped them). Toplaners were also promised Satisfaction Changes last Preseason and that’s happening again this Preseason. Riot is all over the place.

“Lore is clearly not a priority for them and they choose to leave it to other teams (Riot Forge, LoR, outsourced cinematics, etc.)” another touted.

Another player questioned why people even believe in the developer update videos in the first place, saying they just delay things and hope people forget.

“I don’t know why people believe anything they say in the “update” videos. They just delay things and hope people forget. Then people say, “they are listening to the players” just because they acknowledged a few complaints. Who gives a f**k if they are listening if they don’t bother making the improvements,” they questioned.

With the player base clearly heated, Riot may need to make some changes in the short term to appease the community. However, with big projects like an MMO along the way, lore fanatics might just need to wait this one out.