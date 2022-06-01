Legendary LoL player Uzi has parted ways with Bilibili Gaming

Bililbili have announced the departure of storied League of Legends player Jian ‘Uzi’ Zi-Hao on June 1. The organization announced from their Weibo account on March that Uzi would be taking a step back from professional competition to focus on his health.

Uzi, whose last LoL match was on March 14 against Ultra Prime in the League of Legends Pro League (LPL), only played nine games for Bilibili and finished his time on the team with a 4-5 match record.

The Chinese player joined Bilibili in December of 2021 after retiring from pro play for a short stint in 2020. He was announced as a substitute player with Chiu ‘Doggo’ Tzu-Chuan, previously of Beyond Gaming, joining the organization around the same time.

Doggo played the majority of matches for Billibilli during the spring split.

Uzi has yet to comment on his departure at the time of publishing and there is no word on what he will do next. This season marked his 10th year as a competitive player and Bililbili as his sixth organization Uzi has played under.

This move could impact the player’s streaming situation as he broke off from streaming under RNG in March of 2021 to join Elephant Goose Media, a giant multi-channel network in China.

Billibilli is another giant player in the streaming world in the country and bought the exclusive Chinese rights to broadcast the League of Legends World Championship, Mid-Season Invitational and All-Star Events for three years in 2020.

This is the second roster move Bilibili have made this offseason as they recently traded their top laner Chen ‘Breathe’ Chen for Royal Never Give Up player Chen ‘Bin’ Ze-bin.

Uzi’s LoL career

Uzi rose to prominence in early 2012 on Royal Club, which would eventual turn into RNG. The 25 year old has two LPL playoff titles to his name along with one MSI trophy. He has come second at the LoL Worlds twice, losing to Samsung White in 2014 and SK Telecom T1 in 2013.

While he has never won on the biggest stage of the esport, Uzi was considered the best player in China, and one of the top in world, for most of his career before injuries took hold.