LPL star Bin leaves RNG days after MSI 2022 victory

In a shock move, RNG have announced that top laner Bin will be departing the roster to join Bilibili Gaming, with Chen ‘Breathe’ Chen moving in the opposite direction ahead of the start of the LPL Summer split.

[Official] Royal Never Give Up and Bilibili Gaming announces changes in their roster, with Chen "Bin" Ze-Bin joining BLG, and Chen "Breathe" Chen joining RNG heading into the 2022 #LPL Summer Split. pic.twitter.com/qAKuZskxZb — Kevin Kim (@KevinKimLoL) June 1, 2022

While not unheard of, roster swaps are rare, and even more so for a team that has just won an international tournament. While by no means the star of RNG’s MSI 2022 run, Bin was an instrumental part of their success at the tournament.

BLG, on the other hand, ended the LPL Spring split in eighth place, narrowly qualifying for the playoffs. They made it to the second round of the playoffs before being eliminated 3-1 by Top Esports.

First rumored by Doinb

The move was first hinted at by LNG Esports mid laner Kim ‘Doinb’ Tae-sang, who discussed the possibility of Bin joining a team with BLG support Liu ‘Crisp’ Qing-song back in December 2021.

According to Doinb's stream, he says that Pentakill Fiora(Bin) will join a team (BLG) with Crisp. Base on this situation, Aatrox(TheShy) will join (Weibo). Therefore, it looks like BLG Bin and Weibo TheShy. pic.twitter.com/r0mANWvB0u — Rita (@cutebchu) December 7, 2021

Although the deal did not end up going through in time for the Spring split, it appears as though the discussions remained in place throughout the split and the postseason. According to HUPU Esports, Breathe was one of RNG’s priority players for the top lane role in the winter transfer window, when Bin was a priority for BLG.

A bit more detail on the Bin/Breathe trade: According to sources, back at the winter transfer window, Breathe was RNG's priority target for the top lane, Bin was the BLG's priority target for the top lane.#LPL https://t.co/KlL5MQoFOX — HUPU Esports (@HupuEsports) June 1, 2022

It’s not clear why the transfer decision has been made now, after RNG’s title-winning campaign, which saw the Chinese side become the most successful team in the history of the competition, with three trophies to their name.

RNG’s official roster

RNG’s roster for the Summer split will now be as follows, barring any further changes:

Top: Chen ‘Breathe’ Chen

Jungle: Yan ‘Wei’ Yang-wei

Mid: Li ‘Xiaohu’ Yuan-hao

AD Carry: Chen ‘Gala’ Wei

Support: Shi ‘Ming’ Sen-ming and Liu ‘Bunny’ Wen-king (substitute)