Former LEC star hopeful of going pro again after “wasting” over a year on the bench

Former Fnatic and Vitality player Oskar ‘Selfmade’ Boderek says that he is picking up League of Legends again as he hopes to find a team for 2024 after over a year away from action.

The Polish jungler missed the 2022 Summer split and the entire 2023 season after being benched by Vitality in June 2022, reportedly due to differences in how to approach the game.

After over a year on the sidelines, Selfmade enters the 2024 off-season as a free agent, having reached an agreement with Vitality last month to terminate his contract.

And on X/Twitter, Selfmade has now stated that, after “fully wasting my life over a year”, he will pick up the game again, hoping to regain his form and find his way back onto team radars again.

“I’ll try to stream on a daily basis and see what the future brings,” he posted. “My goal is to come back to pro play, but I guess only time can tell what will happen.”

Selfmade’s stock has fallen considerably over the past 18 months, but he could still be an improvement on a number of junglers who are currently playing in the LEC and LCS.

After debuting in the LEC in 2019 with SK Gaming, Selfmade was picked up by Fnatic, replacing Mads ‘Broxah’ Brock-Pedersen as the starting jungler. He helped the team to back-to-back second-place finishes in the LEC and to a playoff appearance at Worlds in 2020, but his time with Fnatic came to an end halfway through 2021 due to internal issues.

He went on to join Vitality, but that team also struggled to perform, even after the organization put together what many thought would be a superteam with Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković in the mid lane and Barney ‘Alphari’ Morris in the top lane.

At the end of last year, after learning that he would most likely sit out the 2023 season, Selfmade admitted that he was frustrated with his situation. “I’m not going to lie, I’m having the worst time of my life right now,” he said on his stream. “The only thing I want to do is compete. I don’t feel like doing anything besides that.”

