League of Legends

LEC Spring 2022: Fnatic spoils Team BDS’ LEC debut

Published: 14/Jan/2022 23:00 Updated: 14/Jan/2022 23:32

by Meg Kay
LEC 2021 Summer Finals
Riot Games/Michal Konkol

LEC

The LEC is back for 2022, with the Spring split kicking off on January 14. Here is everything you need to know about the return of Europe’s premier League of Legends tournament, including standings, schedules, rosters and streams. 

  • Team BDS falter in LEC debut
  • Rebranded G2 Esports wins first match after offseason overhaul
  • MAD Lions look to defend their title as two-time reigning LEC champs

The LEC 2022 Spring Split is almost upon us, as competitive League returns across the globe.

2021 was a year of shakeups in European league, with G2 Esports failing to make it to the World Championship for the first time since 2016.  MAD Lions are the reigning LEC champions, taking home the trophy in both Spring and Summer of 2021 (the first team not named G2 or Fnatic to do so since Alliance in 2014).

MAD were the shining star in what was a disappointing showing for the LEC at the 2021 World Championship, making it to the quarter-finals only to lose to Damwon Gaming. They’ll be looking to hold on to their LEC title this year. However, they’ll have tough competition on their way to another title, with multiple LEC rosters having gone through extensive rebrands in the offseason.

Here’s everything you need to know to stay up to date with LEC Spring.

MAD Lions jungler Elyoya
Riot Games/Michal Konkol
The rookie becomes the veteran, as Elyoya will lead MAD Lions in their attempt at a third LEC title

LEC 2022 Spring Split streams

As in previous years, the LEC Spring Split stream will be available via the LEC’s official YouTube and Twitch channels. The stream is also available through Riot’s official Lolesports site.

LEC 2022 Spring Split standings

Green = Playoffs Upper Bracket, Yellow = Playoffs Lower Bracket, Red = Not Qualified

Placement Team Record
1 MAD Lions 1-0
1 G2 Esports 1-0
1 Fnatic 1-0
1 Misfits Gaming 1-0
1 Rogue 1-0
6 Astralis 0-1
6 Excel 0-1
6 SK Gaming 0-1
6 Team BDS 0-1
6 Team Vitality 0-1

Full LEC 2022 Spring Split results

Week 1 results (Jan 14 – Jan 16)

Date Match GMT  PT ET
Jan 14 Vitality 0-1 MAD Lions 5PM 9AM 12PM
SK Gaming 0-1 Rogue 6PM 10AM 1PM
G2 Esports 1-0 EXCEL 7PM 11AM 2PM
Misfits 1-0 Astralis 8PM 12PM 3PM
BDS 0-1 Fnatic 9PM 1PM 4PM
Jan 15 BDS vs EXCEL 4PM 8AM 11AM
Rogue vs Misfits 5PM 9AM 12PM
SK Gaming vs MAD Lions 6PM 10AM 1PM
G2 Esports vs Astralis 7PM 11AM 2PM
Vitality vs Fnatic 8PM 12PM 3PM
Jan 16 Vitality vs EXCEL 4PM 8AM 11AM
BDS vs Misfits 5PM 9AM 12PM
Rogue vs Astralis 6PM 10AM 1PM
SK Gaming vs Fnatic 7PM 11AM 2PM
MAD Lions vs G2 Esports 8PM 12PM 3PM

Week 2 schedule (Jan 21 – Jan 22)

Date Match GMT  PT ET
Jan 21 Misfits vs EXCEL 5PM 9AM 12PM
Fnatic vs Astralis 6PM 10AM 1PM
SK Gaming vs G2 Esports 7PM 11AM 2PM
Vitality vs BDS 8PM 12PM 3PM
Rogue vs MAD Lions 9PM 1PM 4PM
Jan 22 SK Gaming vs EXCEL 4PM 8AM 11AM
MAD Lions vs Astralis 5PM 9AM 12PM
BDS vs Rogue 6PM 10AM 1PM
Misfits vs Fnatic 7PM 11AM 2PM
Vitality vs G2 Esports 8PM 12PM 3PM

Week 3 schedule (Jan 28 – Jan 29)

Date Match GMT  PT ET
Jan 28 BDS vs Astralis 5PM 9AM 12PM
MAD Lions vs EXCEL 6PM 10AM 1PM
Vitality vs SK Gaming 7PM 11AM 2PM
Rogue vs Fnatic 8PM 12PM 3PM
Misfits vs G2 Esports 9PM 1PM 4PM
Jan 29 BDS vs SK Gaming 4PM 8AM 11AM
EXCEL vs Astralis 5PM 9AM 12PM
Misfits vs MAD Lions 6PM 10AM 1PM
Vitality vs Rogue 7PM 11AM 2PM
G2 Esports vs Fnatic 8PM 12PM 3PM

Week 4 schedule (Feb 4 – Feb 5)

Date Match GMT  PT ET
Feb 4 Vitality vs Misfits 5PM 9AM 12PM
SK Gaming vs Astralis 6PM 10AM 1PM
Rogue vs EXCEL 7PM 11AM 2PM
BDS vs G2 Esports 8PM 12PM 3PM
MAD Lions vs Fnatic 9PM 1PM 4PM
Feb 5 Vitality vs Astralis 4PM 8AM 11AM
SK Gaming vs Misfits 5PM 9AM 12PM
Fnatic vs EXCEL 6PM 10AM 1PM
BDS vs MAD Lions 7PM 11AM 2PM
Rogue vs G2 Esports 8PM 12PM 3PM

Week 5 schedule (Feb 11 – Feb 12)

Date Match GMT  PT ET
Feb 11 Rogue vs Astralis 5PM 9AM 12PM
Vitality vs EXCEL 6PM 10AM 1PM
BDS vs Misfits 7PM 11AM 2PM
SK Gaming vs Fnatic 8PM 12PM 3PM
MAD Lions vs G2 Esports 9PM 1PM 4PM
Feb 12 BDS vs EXCEL 4PM 8AM 11AM
Rogue vs Misfits 5PM 9AM 12PM
SK Gaming vs MAD Lions 6PM 10AM 1PM
G2 Esports vs Astralis 7PM 11AM 2PM
Vitality vs Fnatic 8PM 12PM 3PM

Week 6 schedule (Feb 18 – Feb 19)

Date Match GMT  PT ET
Feb 18 Misfits vs EXCEL 5PM 9AM 12PM
SK Gaming vs G2 Esports 6PM 10AM 1PM
Fnatic vs Astralis 7PM 11AM 2PM
Vitality vs BDS 8PM 12PM 3PM
Rogue vs MAD Lions 9PM 1PM 4PM
Feb 19 BDS vs SK Gaming 4PM 8AM 11AM
EXCEL vs Astralis 5PM 9AM 12PM
Misfits vs MAD Lions 6PM 10AM 1PM
Vitality vs Rogue 7PM 11AM 2PM
G2 Esports vs Fnatic 8PM 12PM 3PM

Week 7 schedule (Feb 25 – Feb 26)

Date Match GMT  PT ET
Feb 25 MAD Lions vs Astralis 5PM 9AM 12PM
SK Gaming vs EXCEL 6PM 10AM 1PM
Misfits vs Fnatic 7PM 11AM 2PM
BDS vs Rogue 8PM 12PM 3PM
Vitality vs G2 Esports 9PM 1PM 4PM
Feb 26 BDS vs Astralis 4PM 8AM 11AM
MAD Lions vs EXCEL 5PM 9AM 12PM
Vitality vs SK Gaming 6PM 10AM 1PM
Misfits vs G2 Esports 7PM 11AM 2PM
Rogue vs Fnatic 8PM 12PM 3PM

Week 8 schedule (Mar 4– Mar 6)

Date Match BST  PT ET
Mar 4 Vitality vs Misfits 5PM 9AM 12PM
SK Gaming vs Astralis 6PM 10AM 1PM
Rogue vs EXCEL 7PM 11AM 2PM
BDS vs G2 Esports 8PM 12PM 3PM
MAD Lions vs Fnatic 9PM 1PM 4PM
Mar 5 Misfits vs Astralis 4PM 8AM 11AM
SK Gaming vs Rogue 5PM 9AM 12PM
G2 Esports vs EXCEL 6PM 10AM 1PM
Vitality vs MAD Lions 7PM 11AM 2PM
BDS vs Fnatic 8PM 12PM 3PM
Mar 6 SK Gaming vs Misfits 4PM 8AM 11AM
Vitality vs Astralis 5PM 9AM 12PM
Fnatic vs EXCEL 6PM 10AM 1PM
BDS vs MAD Lions 7PM 11AM 2PM
Rogue vs G2 Esports 8PM 12PM 3PM

LEC 2022 Spring Split rosters

All ten competing League of Legends European Championship teams have now submitted their Spring lineups.

Team Top Jungle Mid AD Carry Support
Astralis Whiteknight Zanzarah Dajor Kobbe Promisq
Excel Esports Finn Markoon Nukeduck Patrik Denyk
Team BDS Adam Cinkrof NUCLEARINT xMatty LIMIT
Fnatic Wunder Razork Humanoid Upset Hylissang
G2 Esports Broken Blade Jankos Caps Flakked Targamas
MAD Lions Armut Elyoya Reeker UNFORGIVEN Kaiser
Misfits Gaming HiRit Shlatan Vetheo Neon Mersa
Rogue Odoamne Malrang Larssen Comp Trymbi
SK Gaming Jenax Gilius Sertuss Jezu Treatz
Team Vitality Alphari Selfmade Perkz Carzzy Labrov
