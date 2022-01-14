LEC Spring 2022: Fnatic spoils Team BDS’ LEC debut

The LEC is back for 2022, with the Spring split kicking off on January 14. Here is everything you need to know about the return of Europe’s premier League of Legends tournament, including standings, schedules, rosters and streams.
- Team BDS falter in LEC debut
- Rebranded G2 Esports wins first match after offseason overhaul
- MAD Lions look to defend their title as two-time reigning LEC champs
The LEC 2022 Spring Split is almost upon us, as competitive League returns across the globe.
2021 was a year of shakeups in European league, with G2 Esports failing to make it to the World Championship for the first time since 2016. MAD Lions are the reigning LEC champions, taking home the trophy in both Spring and Summer of 2021 (the first team not named G2 or Fnatic to do so since Alliance in 2014).
Advertisement
MAD were the shining star in what was a disappointing showing for the LEC at the 2021 World Championship, making it to the quarter-finals only to lose to Damwon Gaming. They’ll be looking to hold on to their LEC title this year. However, they’ll have tough competition on their way to another title, with multiple LEC rosters having gone through extensive rebrands in the offseason.
Here’s everything you need to know to stay up to date with LEC Spring.
LEC 2022 Spring Split streams
As in previous years, the LEC Spring Split stream will be available via the LEC’s official YouTube and Twitch channels. The stream is also available through Riot’s official Lolesports site.
Advertisement
LEC 2022 Spring Split standings
Green = Playoffs Upper Bracket, Yellow = Playoffs Lower Bracket, Red = Not Qualified
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|1
|MAD Lions
|1-0
|1
|G2 Esports
|1-0
|1
|Fnatic
|1-0
|1
|Misfits Gaming
|1-0
|1
|Rogue
|1-0
|6
|Astralis
|0-1
|6
|Excel
|0-1
|6
|SK Gaming
|0-1
|6
|Team BDS
|0-1
|6
|Team Vitality
|0-1
Full LEC 2022 Spring Split results
Week 1 results (Jan 14 – Jan 16)
|Date
|Match
|GMT
|PT
|ET
|Jan 14
|Vitality 0-1 MAD Lions
|5PM
|9AM
|12PM
|SK Gaming 0-1 Rogue
|6PM
|10AM
|1PM
|G2 Esports 1-0 EXCEL
|7PM
|11AM
|2PM
|Misfits 1-0 Astralis
|8PM
|12PM
|3PM
|BDS 0-1 Fnatic
|9PM
|1PM
|4PM
|Jan 15
|BDS vs EXCEL
|4PM
|8AM
|11AM
|Rogue vs Misfits
|5PM
|9AM
|12PM
|SK Gaming vs MAD Lions
|6PM
|10AM
|1PM
|G2 Esports vs Astralis
|7PM
|11AM
|2PM
|Vitality vs Fnatic
|8PM
|12PM
|3PM
|Jan 16
|Vitality vs EXCEL
|4PM
|8AM
|11AM
|BDS vs Misfits
|5PM
|9AM
|12PM
|Rogue vs Astralis
|6PM
|10AM
|1PM
|SK Gaming vs Fnatic
|7PM
|11AM
|2PM
|MAD Lions vs G2 Esports
|8PM
|12PM
|3PM
Week 2 schedule (Jan 21 – Jan 22)
|Date
|Match
|GMT
|PT
|ET
|Jan 21
|Misfits vs EXCEL
|5PM
|9AM
|12PM
|Fnatic vs Astralis
|6PM
|10AM
|1PM
|SK Gaming vs G2 Esports
|7PM
|11AM
|2PM
|Vitality vs BDS
|8PM
|12PM
|3PM
|Rogue vs MAD Lions
|9PM
|1PM
|4PM
|Jan 22
|SK Gaming vs EXCEL
|4PM
|8AM
|11AM
|MAD Lions vs Astralis
|5PM
|9AM
|12PM
|BDS vs Rogue
|6PM
|10AM
|1PM
|Misfits vs Fnatic
|7PM
|11AM
|2PM
|Vitality vs G2 Esports
|8PM
|12PM
|3PM
Week 3 schedule (Jan 28 – Jan 29)
|Date
|Match
|GMT
|PT
|ET
|Jan 28
|BDS vs Astralis
|5PM
|9AM
|12PM
|MAD Lions vs EXCEL
|6PM
|10AM
|1PM
|Vitality vs SK Gaming
|7PM
|11AM
|2PM
|Rogue vs Fnatic
|8PM
|12PM
|3PM
|Misfits vs G2 Esports
|9PM
|1PM
|4PM
|Jan 29
|BDS vs SK Gaming
|4PM
|8AM
|11AM
|EXCEL vs Astralis
|5PM
|9AM
|12PM
|Misfits vs MAD Lions
|6PM
|10AM
|1PM
|Vitality vs Rogue
|7PM
|11AM
|2PM
|G2 Esports vs Fnatic
|8PM
|12PM
|3PM
Week 4 schedule (Feb 4 – Feb 5)
|Date
|Match
|GMT
|PT
|ET
|Feb 4
|Vitality vs Misfits
|5PM
|9AM
|12PM
|SK Gaming vs Astralis
|6PM
|10AM
|1PM
|Rogue vs EXCEL
|7PM
|11AM
|2PM
|BDS vs G2 Esports
|8PM
|12PM
|3PM
|MAD Lions vs Fnatic
|9PM
|1PM
|4PM
|Feb 5
|Vitality vs Astralis
|4PM
|8AM
|11AM
|SK Gaming vs Misfits
|5PM
|9AM
|12PM
|Fnatic vs EXCEL
|6PM
|10AM
|1PM
|BDS vs MAD Lions
|7PM
|11AM
|2PM
|Rogue vs G2 Esports
|8PM
|12PM
|3PM
Week 5 schedule (Feb 11 – Feb 12)
|Date
|Match
|GMT
|PT
|ET
|Feb 11
|Rogue vs Astralis
|5PM
|9AM
|12PM
|Vitality vs EXCEL
|6PM
|10AM
|1PM
|BDS vs Misfits
|7PM
|11AM
|2PM
|SK Gaming vs Fnatic
|8PM
|12PM
|3PM
|MAD Lions vs G2 Esports
|9PM
|1PM
|4PM
|Feb 12
|BDS vs EXCEL
|4PM
|8AM
|11AM
|Rogue vs Misfits
|5PM
|9AM
|12PM
|SK Gaming vs MAD Lions
|6PM
|10AM
|1PM
|G2 Esports vs Astralis
|7PM
|11AM
|2PM
|Vitality vs Fnatic
|8PM
|12PM
|3PM
Week 6 schedule (Feb 18 – Feb 19)
|Date
|Match
|GMT
|PT
|ET
|Feb 18
|Misfits vs EXCEL
|5PM
|9AM
|12PM
|SK Gaming vs G2 Esports
|6PM
|10AM
|1PM
|Fnatic vs Astralis
|7PM
|11AM
|2PM
|Vitality vs BDS
|8PM
|12PM
|3PM
|Rogue vs MAD Lions
|9PM
|1PM
|4PM
|Feb 19
|BDS vs SK Gaming
|4PM
|8AM
|11AM
|EXCEL vs Astralis
|5PM
|9AM
|12PM
|Misfits vs MAD Lions
|6PM
|10AM
|1PM
|Vitality vs Rogue
|7PM
|11AM
|2PM
|G2 Esports vs Fnatic
|8PM
|12PM
|3PM
Week 7 schedule (Feb 25 – Feb 26)
|Date
|Match
|GMT
|PT
|ET
|Feb 25
|MAD Lions vs Astralis
|5PM
|9AM
|12PM
|SK Gaming vs EXCEL
|6PM
|10AM
|1PM
|Misfits vs Fnatic
|7PM
|11AM
|2PM
|BDS vs Rogue
|8PM
|12PM
|3PM
|Vitality vs G2 Esports
|9PM
|1PM
|4PM
|Feb 26
|BDS vs Astralis
|4PM
|8AM
|11AM
|MAD Lions vs EXCEL
|5PM
|9AM
|12PM
|Vitality vs SK Gaming
|6PM
|10AM
|1PM
|Misfits vs G2 Esports
|7PM
|11AM
|2PM
|Rogue vs Fnatic
|8PM
|12PM
|3PM
Week 8 schedule (Mar 4– Mar 6)
|Date
|Match
|BST
|PT
|ET
|Mar 4
|Vitality vs Misfits
|5PM
|9AM
|12PM
|SK Gaming vs Astralis
|6PM
|10AM
|1PM
|Rogue vs EXCEL
|7PM
|11AM
|2PM
|BDS vs G2 Esports
|8PM
|12PM
|3PM
|MAD Lions vs Fnatic
|9PM
|1PM
|4PM
|Mar 5
|Misfits vs Astralis
|4PM
|8AM
|11AM
|SK Gaming vs Rogue
|5PM
|9AM
|12PM
|G2 Esports vs EXCEL
|6PM
|10AM
|1PM
|Vitality vs MAD Lions
|7PM
|11AM
|2PM
|BDS vs Fnatic
|8PM
|12PM
|3PM
|Mar 6
|SK Gaming vs Misfits
|4PM
|8AM
|11AM
|Vitality vs Astralis
|5PM
|9AM
|12PM
|Fnatic vs EXCEL
|6PM
|10AM
|1PM
|BDS vs MAD Lions
|7PM
|11AM
|2PM
|Rogue vs G2 Esports
|8PM
|12PM
|3PM
LEC 2022 Spring Split rosters
All ten competing League of Legends European Championship teams have now submitted their Spring lineups.
|Team
|Top
|Jungle
|Mid
|AD Carry
|Support
|Astralis
|Whiteknight
|Zanzarah
|Dajor
|Kobbe
|Promisq
|Excel Esports
|Finn
|Markoon
|Nukeduck
|Patrik
|Denyk
|Team BDS
|Adam
|Cinkrof
|NUCLEARINT
|xMatty
|LIMIT
|Fnatic
|Wunder
|Razork
|Humanoid
|Upset
|Hylissang
|G2 Esports
|Broken Blade
|Jankos
|Caps
|Flakked
|Targamas
|MAD Lions
|Armut
|Elyoya
|Reeker
|UNFORGIVEN
|Kaiser
|Misfits Gaming
|HiRit
|Shlatan
|Vetheo
|Neon
|Mersa
|Rogue
|Odoamne
|Malrang
|Larssen
|Comp
|Trymbi
|SK Gaming
|Jenax
|Gilius
|Sertuss
|Jezu
|Treatz
|Team Vitality
|Alphari
|Selfmade
|Perkz
|Carzzy
|Labrov