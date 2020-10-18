LEC host Sjokz responds to Fnatic speech backlash - Dexerto

League of Legends Worlds 2020 host Eefje ‘Sjokz’ Depoortere has responded to backlash over her speech after game two of Fnatic’s quarterfinal versus Top Esports.

After Fnatic emphatically won the first two games of the best-of-five, Sjokz delivered a passionate speech, hyping up Fnatic and the LEC, and downplaying the dominance of the LPL.

Top Esports were the favorites to win the whole tournament, so Fnatic going up 2-0 and pushing them to the brink of elimination was a big shock. The stage was set for the LEC and Fnatic to provide one of Worlds’ greatest ever upsets.

However, with a team like Top in contention, it’s never over until it’s over. Top went on to win the next three games in the series in the first reverse sweep in Worlds history.

Fnatic was eliminated, Top progressed to the semifinals and Sjokz was left with egg on her face.

Sjokz responds to backlash

Unsurprisingly, Sjokz’ speech attracted quite a lot of attention. While some just enjoyed the passion on show, others have found an opportunity to trash talk Fnatic and the LEC. The transcription has already been established as a spicy piece of copypasta, which will probably be used to meme Fnatic for quite some time.

After the match, Sjokz defended the segment on Twitter , explaining “our production team and myself made the editorial decision to run it, with the goal of creating meaningful and impactful content.”

As a final note on the Rekkles segment, our production team and myself made the editorial decision to run it, with the goal of creating meaningful and impactful content. I FULLY understand it did not land for many people, and I appreciate the feedback a lot. — Eefje Depoortere (@sjokz) October 17, 2020

I am still glad I went for it, but can very much understand if you thought it was misplaced. I will always take your feedback into account and am learning every day. I am obv also super sad for FNC, it hurts like hell. See you tomorrow. — Eefje Depoortere (@sjokz) October 17, 2020

It’s fair to say many were hyped up by Sjokz’ words:

that monologue gave me chills holy — Cristian Pilar (@CristianPilarI1) October 17, 2020

But despite her explanation, she still split opinion. The next day, she added further clarification as some fans continued to be critical of the segment. “It’s clear my segment didn’t land with everyone as I wanted it to, and that’s okay!”

Oh boy I woke up to a LOT of messages.. yikes. Regardless, that‘s why I love this community, you really care and you give me feedback, good or bad. It‘s clear my segment didn‘t land with everyone as I wanted it to, and that‘s okay! Learning every day is how we evolve. — Eefje Depoortere (@sjokz) October 18, 2020

What has been exceptionally hard is seeing this being used to discredit my work at worlds as a whole and the sentiment I don‘t deserve to be here being strengthened. Again, I‘ll keep working hard and improving. Don‘t know what to say or do anymore really. Takin a timeout. — Eefje Depoortere (@sjokz) October 18, 2020

Sjokz doesn’t hide her support for the LEC when teams are up against other regions, as it’s the league she works in most often. Her timing of a speech about LEC brilliance before the series was done though, was unfortunate to say the least.

G2 fans will be hoping Sjokz doesn’t deliver a similar speech if they go 2-0 up in their quarter-final vs Gen.G.