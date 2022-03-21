LEC announce 2022 Spring All-Pro team

The votes are in, and the LEC’s 2022 Spring All-Pro roster has finally been revealed ahead of the Spring playoffs.

It’s playoff season in the world of League of Legends esports. And with playoff season comes the discussion of the split’s MVP candidates.

Although we won’t know who the LEC MVP is until the Spring finals, fans got their first look at the potential candidates on March 21, with the announcement of the LEC’s all-pro teams. The community award offers the chance for players, staff, and journalists to vote on their personal MVP for each role throughout the split.

It combines the highest-scoring players to make a European superteam of the best player in every role. In the past, the award has been voted by the wider LEC community, with fans being offered the opportunity to submit their own personal ballot.

At the start of 2022, the system was changed, with only press, players, and organization staff forming a “pool of League experts” who were eligible to vote.

No real surprises in the lineup

There are three all-pro teams each year. The first team consists of the highest-voted players, with the second and third teams being made up of those who still received a high number of votes, but not quite enough to propel them into MVP candidacy.

This year’s First Team consisted of players from the LEC’s top three teams in Misfits, Fnatic, and Rogue. For the first time since 2016, the All-Pro first time does not contain a single G2 Esports player, after the team dropped to fourth in the LEC standings with an 11-7 record.

But never fear, G2 fans. The organization still had some representation in the second and third teams, with top, jungle, and support all showing out for G2.

Notably, the entire rosters of both Fnatic and Rogue made it onto the All-Pro lineup, with Misfits’ only representative being midlaner Vincent ‘Vetheo’ Berrié.