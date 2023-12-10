League’s newest champion Hwei launches with abysmal 30% win rate

The latest champion added to the League of Legends roster has followed in the footsteps of previous releases, hitting record-low win rates as players get a grip on his kit.

Hwei was promised as the Apehelios 2.0, a champion with an insanely high skill ceiling that would take ages to get the hang of. And by the looks of it, that description was accurate, because players just don’t know what to do with him yet.

It’s not the first time this has happened in recent history. When Briar first launched, it took players a while to stop building lethality or attack speed and start rushing a Stridebreaker instead. New champions always have some growing pains, and it takes a while for them to get settled into things.

Hwei becomes latest champion release to hit sub-30% win rate

And that settling is probably going to take a lot longer if they’re packing ten abilities (eleven if you count his passive).

According to data pulled by sites like U.GG and Lolalytics, Hwei has been sitting anywhere between a 27% and 35% win rate, making him the worst-performing champion in the game.

While this isn’t unheard of for newly released champs (Yuumi managed to hit 25% at one point), Hwei has additional growing pains that mean players will likely adjust to him a lot slower than a champion with a traditional kit.

Like when Aphelios first dropped, the way Hwei selects and uses abilities is very unintuitive for a lot of League players, meaning his win rate could stay low for longer than normal for a champion who just came out

