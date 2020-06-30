League Patch 10.14 to feature Zed buffs, Varus & Ezreal nerfs, more

League of Legends Patch 10.14 is on its way, and there’s a host of champions set for buffs and nerfs in the upcoming July 7 update. Headlining the changes are bot lane powerhouses Varus and Ezreal; here’s everything you need to know.

Perhaps the biggest changes coming in League Patch 10.14 are power reductions for two of the strongest picks recently: Varus and Ezreal. The former has become ‘must-pick’ in the pro scene and solo queue, while the latter has become a top-tier roleplayer.

Varus in particular has become synonymous with pick-ban status in Season 10 pro play. The Arrow of Retribution boasts a 100% presence in LCS and LCK, and appears 97.1% of the time in the LEC. Similarly, Ezreal has the same reign of terror in solo queue. The treasure hunter has a 17.09% pick rate, with a 50.47% win rate.

The marksman duo will be joined in the nerf column by Wukong ⁠— who has found new life as a support alongside Senna recently ⁠— Trundle, and the newly-reworked Volibear. Pyke is also in line for some nerfs, to balance out his mid lane strength.

Karthus is one of the main headliners for balance changes heading in the other direction in League Patch 10.14. His buffs, which was accidentally leaked last week, are aiming to move him back into the mid lane, Riot Phlox explained.

The Deathsinger isn’t the only mid lane champion getting a bit of love in the impending July 7 update either. Zed is also in line for some buffs, though it’s unclear if Riot is going to double down on his assassin power, or shift it elsewhere.

Jungle assassin Kha’zix will also be getting buffed in LoL Patch 10.14, as will Riven, Alistair, and Sejuani (sorry Jankos). Finally, Pyke will be getting some support-focused buffs to help the deep-sea warrior shift back south on Summoner’s Rift.

10.14 Patch Preview here. Some changelists are in but I'll have the full list from the team tomorrow.



Worth noting - ghost and predator are here as followups from our last round of changes which ended up slightly nerfing them. pic.twitter.com/qippIuVBCO — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) June 29, 2020

On top of the balancing changes, League Patch 10.14 already has a number of new-release champion skins that will be going on sale through the July 7 update cycle. Here’s the full list of cosmetics already confirmed:

Kog'Maw (Arcanist)

Shaco (Arcanist)

Zoe (Arcanist)

Zoe (Arcanist Prestige Edition)

Nautilus (Conqueror)

Karthus (Infernal)

Kennen (Infernal)

Vel'Koz (Infernal)

Finally, Riot has confirmed the super-popular Nexus Blitz limited-time mode will be making a triumphant return in Patch 10.14. There are a few changes for the “experimental mode” though, focused around changing objectives and rewards.

League of Legends Patch 10.14 will be released alongside the usual Teamfight Tactics update on Wednesday, July 7. Dexerto will have full details on all expected changes once Riot devs reveal specific numbers on the upcoming buffs and nerfs.