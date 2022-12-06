League of Legends Season 13 ranked changes add two-split system, new rewards

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at lawrence.scotti@dexerto.com

League of Legends Season 13 ranked is getting a two-split system as well as brand-new rewards for players who grind the ranked ladder.

Season 13 is shaping up to be one of the most significant in the history of League of Legends as developer Riot Games pushes a rework of jungle items, new items for tanks and mages, the reintroduction of old items, brand-new champions, and much more.

On top of that, Riot has now revealed their plans to shake up how ranked play will work come 2023. Product lead Chris “Riot Auberaun” Roberts shared all the details on how the new Ranked changes will work.

Riot Games League Season 13 kicks off soon.

League Season 13 adds new two-split system

Auberaun revealed key details of how ranked will work differently in Season 13.

For starters, League of Legends will have two ranked resets in Season 2023, with Split 1 starting sometime in January, and Split 2 kicking off towards the middle of the year. The promotional series between tiers will be switched from a Best of 5 to a Best of 3 series.

Two ranked splits mean two ranked skins, which will be earned similarly to previous seasonal rewards. However, there are some alterations to how they can be acquired. Starting in 2023, ranked skins will be obtainable for players of all ranks, and not just those who reach Gold and above.

Riot Games Changes to League of Legends ranked rewards are coming in Season 13.

Riot is also reworking how the split rewards track works, as it wasn’t meeting the mark for making players feel their time was being rewarded. Now, you’ll get more points for a win and less for a loss.

Additionally, the annual Victorious skin will be made available to players who do not reach Gold rank if they play enough games. Also, the Victorious skin will be unlocked instantly, rather than having to wait for the season to end to obtain it.

Overall, these changes seem geared to simplify the rewards track and make sure players are instantly rewarded for their time spent playing ranked mode.