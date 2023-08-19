Riot Games’ response to Dark Cosmic Erasure Jhin backlash leaves community fuming

Riot Games’ response to the community backlash over the Dark Cosmic Erasure Jhin skin has fallen flat, leaving many players in the League of Legends community dissatisfied and frustrated.

The recent unveiling of the Dark Cosmic Erasure Jhin skin for League of Legends has ignited a storm of controversy that shows no signs of slowing. Initially, the skin was teased as something completely different from the well-known Mythic chroma, sparking excitement among fans. However, the discovery that the skin would be tied to a pricey gacha gambling system quickly turned excitement into outrage.

The new Erasure Jhin skin can cost players up to $200 for the guaranteed drop, leading to comparisons with the low drop rates found in games like Genshin Impact. Further fueling the outrage is the perception that the new version of the skin isn’t particularly special, only offering a slightly red tinge to the color palette.

Riot’s attempt to address the community on Reddit on August 19 did little to quell the dissatisfaction.

On August 19, the Executive Producer of League of Legends, Riot Brightmoon, explained the decision to introduce the new skin and the associated gacha system in the League of Legends subreddit.

The post clarified that the skin would not be changed or its rollout plan altered, focusing on the desire to offer a range of products and to fill a “rarity” ask from the community.

However, many players felt that the explanation missed the mark and that the approach to creating rare premium content was misguided.

Several community members have voiced their concerns and frustrations. One user stated, “People want to be able to EARN rare content – not purchase… Why not release skins for champs for X amount of mastery points? Why is a $200 a chroma? If you’re trying to make a piece of content the most rare in the game, it better be epic.”

Another added, “You completely miss the definition of ‘rare’ here. This Cosmic Erasure Jhin skin is not rare. […] Admit you just want to sell an overpriced chroma for an already existing skin. Way less effort, way more money I get it. Its economical. But this farce about rarity or whatever this is here? You don’t even believe that yourself.”

Riot Games’ attempt to introduce a new form of rare content with the Dark Cosmic Erasure Jhin skin has backfired, with the community feeling that the effort to pricing does not feel worth it.

And now, the company’s response has only added fuel to the fire, with many players feeling unheard and undervalued.