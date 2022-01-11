League of Legends patch 12.2 notes: Zeri debut, Yasuo & Yone buffs, more

League of Legends patch 12.2 is next up on the Riot Games franchise’s busy update schedule ⁠— this time around, the LoL devs are reworking Tahm Kench and Janna, buffing the infamous wind brothers Yasuo and Yone, adding new champion Zeri to the mix, and plenty more.

Zeri debuts as League champion 158

Riot buffing Yasuo, Yone after Shieldbow nerfs

Tahm Kench, Janna reworks finally arrive

League of Legends Season 12 rolls on, with more than a dozen champions getting buffs, nerfs, and changes, and an entirely new character making her debut.

The wind brothers ⁠— Yasuo and Yone ⁠— are now getting some much-needed buffs, after Immortal Shieldbow’s nerfs in LoL patch 12.1 hit them harder than Riot expected. According to developer Phlox, they “suffered substantially” from the changes, slipping to a shock 47.4% win rate.

Advertisement

On top of that, Riot is releasing sixteen new skins.

And finally, the Tahm Kench and Janna mini-reworks are finally set to arrive. Here’s all the details on League of Legends patch 12.2, coming in the next two weeks.

When is League of Legends patch 12.2?

Season 12 is finally here, and Riot Games are back on their usual League of Legends schedule when it comes to update cycles and patches hitting live servers.

That means players can expect the first Season 12 patch to arrive on January 19. The Tuesday update will begin rolling out at 10am AEDT on Oceanic servers, before a worldwide rollout across the rest of the day.

Advertisement

Here’s all the key LoL patch rollout times:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EUW)

3am CET (EUNE)

8am KR (Korea)

Players can expect a few hours of downtime once patching begins.

Matchmaking and competitive queues across all League of Legends servers will be disabled three hours before the very last Season 12 patch is officially deployed.

What’s coming in LoL patch 12.2?

Zeri debuts in 12.2

The next League of Legends champion, Zeri, has finally been revealed. A new AD carry from Runetera’s polluted twin undercity Zaun, she’s jumping from Arcane onto Summoner’s Rift.

Born into a working-class family in the undercity, she worked alone in a resistance against the chem-barons of Zaun who were destroying her homeland. Her electric charm wasn’t enough though, although her efforts inspired those suffering under the chem-barons to rebuild their lives.

Advertisement

Read More: Everything we know about new champ Zeri so far

With help from Entresol neighbors, she was able to harness and channel her electric energy into a rifle powered by emotions, and a jacket to control her powers.

Janna rework finally arrives

Riot Games have been hard at work on a Janna rework, and are attempting to push the enchanter support away from her dominant poke builds by handing her bonus utility in her other spells and more power in her Q ability.

Her auto attacks and W are taking a hit early, with her basic attack range is being cut from 550 to 500. Janna will no longer gain bonus magic damage based on her movement speed too. To compensate for these changes, she’s getting a slight AD and move speed buff.

Advertisement

Her W is having its range adjusted, slow duration increased, and damage raised, but at the cost of a significantly longer cooldown so it can’t be spammed in lane.

Rose, Firecracker, Porcelain skins

Riot Games are releasing an incredible amount of skins this update, including two new Crystal Rose styles, two Withered Rose skins, five Firecracker variants, six Porcelain designs ⁠— including one Prestige version ⁠— and more.

Xayah will also be getting her first Prestige skin, an upgraded style for the “Brave Phoenix” skin that the Vastayan Rebel was given halfway through the last season.

Here’s all the skins in this update:

Crystal Rose Janna Akshan

Withered Rose Elise Zeri

Firecracker Sett Teemo Xin Zhao Tristana Diana

Porcelain Ezreal Amumu Lissandra Kindred Lux Lux Prestige Edition

Brave Phoenix Xayah Prestige Edition

Dexerto understands these fifteen new skins will come with varying degrees of chroma packages, ranging from six for Porcelain to eight for Rose variants.

Advertisement

League patch 12.2 will drop on Wednesday, January 19.

Dexerto will continue to add all planned changes as Riot reveals numbers, and as they’re leaked early on PBE servers (h/t [email protected]). Read the full notes below.

League of Legends patch 12.2 notes

Champions

Rengar

R will now Leap when Camouflaged (including chemfog).

Senna

Q [new] slows enemies by 20% (+6% ability power/100)(+10%/100 base attack damage) for 2 seconds.

Tahm Kench

Janna

More expected buffs & nerfs

Nocturne

Volibear

Yasuo

Yone

Veigar

Tristana

Senna

Shen

Talon

Qiyana

Lulu

Zed

Tahm Kench

Janna

Rengar

Items

Lich Bane

Spellblade passive damage 150% base AD + 40% ability power ⇒ 75% base AD + 40% ability power.

Immortal Shieldbow

Passive shield 250-700 ⇒ 275-650.

More expected changes

Rylai’s Sceptre

Systems

Chemtech Soul

Hextech Soul

Runes

Lethal Tempo

Attack speed now scales with level 10-75% melee 3-35% ranged



Skins

Coming soon…