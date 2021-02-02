League of Legends patch 11.3: early notes, release time, more - Dexerto

League of Legends patch 11.3 is now on its way ⁠— here’s everything we know about the Feb. 3 update so far, including patch notes, all the balance changes, the new “Lunar Beast” and “Withered Rose” skins, and plenty more.

Riot’s popular title has been overshadowed by healing in recent patches, so much so the balance team is now moving quickly to cowl a number of “problem” items.

This includes one half of the notorious “Moonstone Staff” combo ⁠— the non-Mythic side, Staff of Flowing Water, ⁠is being nerfed — as well as a small power reduction for Goredrinker’s active, which delivers a hefty chunk of health back for damaged tanks.

Rell, the Iron Maiden, is also copping a small rework.

On top of that, the LoL balance team is taking a “big sweep” through Season 11’s items to “find over and underperformers,” and give them a tweak.

Here’s all the details on League of Legends patch 11.3, coming this week.

When is League patch 11.3 coming?

The next League of Legends patch of Season 11 is expected to roll out on Wednesday, February 3. It will begin in Oceania at 10am AEST, and will be rolled out to all regions around 6am PT (8am GMT) from there.

Players can expect a few hours of downtime. Matchmaking and access to the League servers will be disabled three hours before the new patch is deployed. This will begin around 3am PT on Feb. 3 for NA players, and 5am GMT for EU players.

League patch 11.3 early notes

Goredrinker, Staff of Flowing Water cop nerfs

Riot has decided to hit the dreaded “Moonstone Staff” combo by taking power out of the non-Mythic side. This leaves Moonstone Renewer untouched, but should cowl the “broken” healing synergy that has reigned supreme in Season 11.

The Staff isn’t the only item under the microscope this patch. Goredrinker has also had some of its power stripped; it’s active now delivers less health back (8% instead of its original 12%).

Other top-tier items like Deadman’s Plate, Zhonya’s Hourglass, and Sterak’s Gage have also been nerfed. Heading the other way are struggling items like Phantom Dancer, marksman mythic Immortal Shieldbow, and Chemtech Purifier.

Riot runs ruler over Rell in patch 11.3

The Iron Maiden has been handed a number of changes in patch 11.3, in an effort to mitigate her impact a little. She currently boasts a 54.23% win rate in high-ranked solo queue, according to Lolalytics.

League leak site [email protected] has already mined a number of Rell changes from the PBE testing server. The Iron Maiden will have damage and shielding taken out of her W ability, “Ferromancy,” as well as her E ally bind, “Attract and Repel.”

To counteract these power shifts, Rell’s ultimate ⁠— “Magnet Storm” ⁠— now deals 40% more damage through ability power, though her base 120-280 damage dealt via the signature ability still stays the same.

LoL patch 11.3 adds “Lunar Beast” skins, more

The next League skin line, Lunar Beast, has arrived in patch 11.3. Five champs have been handed new cosmetics, including Aphelios. There will also be a special, pricey Prestige skin for top lane duelist Fiora.

Here’s the full list of champs getting ‘Lunar Beast’ skins:

Alistar

Annie

Aphelios

Darius

Jarvan IV

Fiora (Standard & Prestige)

League patch 11.3 is actually chock full of new skins too. Swain and Zyra will get “Crystal Rose” variants, while Syndra and Talon will get “Withered Rose” skins.

Here’s the full League patch 11.3 notes.

The Feb. 3 patch notes will be updated with official changes when Riot Games releases them, as OCE servers begin downtime at 2pm (PT) on Tuesday.

League of Legends patch 11.3: full notes

Champions

Anivia

Q damage 70-210 (+50% ability power) ⇒ 60-200 (+45% ability power).

R cooldown 4-1 ⇒ 4-2.

Cho’Gath

E damage 22-82 ⇒ 22-70.

Elise

Human Q damage 40-180 ⇒ 40-160.

W spider attack speed 60-140 ⇒ 60-100%.

Ezreal

Q attack damage ratio 120 ⇒ 130%.

Ivern

Health per level 95 ⇒ 85.

E shield 80-220 ⇒ 80-200.

Jinx

Q range extension 75-175 ⇒ 100-200.

Karma

Q mana cost 65 ⇒ 55.

Mana regeneration 11.5 ⇒ 13.

Mordekaiser

E cooldown 24-12 ⇒ 22-10.

Olaf

Base health 597 ⇒ 575.

Passive attack speed 0-100% ⇒ 0-70% based on missing health.

Pantheon

Q deals 70% damage to minions ⇒ minions and monsters, cooldown 10-8 ⇒ 13-8.

Rammus

E cooldown 12-10s ⇒ 12s.

Riven

E cooldown 12-8 ⇒ 10-6.

Seraphine

Passive note damage 5-20 ⇒ 4-16.

W base shield 60-120 ⇒ 50-100, Seraphine shield 90-180 ⇒ 75-150.

Shyvana

Q ability power ratio 0% ⇒ 40%.

W movement speed ability power ratio 0% ⇒ 8% per 100 ability power.

Singed

Q ability power ratio 80% ⇒ 90% (over 2 seconds).

Sylas

Q mana cost 50-75 ⇒ 55.

W damage 65-205 (+85% ability power) ⇒ 70-210 (+90% ability power).

Taliyah

Passive movement speed 12-40% ⇒ 20-45%.

Q stone damage to monsters after the first 100% ⇒ 80%.

Udyr

R aura damage 50-300 ⇒ 50-275 (over 4 seconds).

Vladimir

R cooldown 150-120 ⇒ 120.

Rell (minor rework)

W damage 70-210 (+40 bonus ability power) ⇒ 70-210 (+60 bonus ability power), shield 40-160 (+13% max health) ⇒ 20-120 (+13% max health).

Passive armor 10% ⇒ 20%, magic resist 10 ⇒ 20%, additional damage 10-70 (+30% ability power) ⇒ 10-70 (+40% ability power).

E allied armor 10% ⇒ 5%, allied magic resist 10% ⇒ 5%, damage 80-240 (+30% ability power) ⇒ 80-200 (+40% ability power).

R damage 120-280 (+70% ability power) ⇒ 120-280 (+110% ability power).

Items

Banshee’s Veil

Ability power 65 ⇒ 80.

Cost 2500 ⇒ 2600.

Chemtech Purifier

Ability haste 15 ⇒ 20.

[New] Healing or shielding an ally will cause their next damage to inflict 60% Grievous Wounds for three seconds.

Deadman’s Plate

Health 475 ⇒ 400.

Eclipse

Shield 150 (75 ranged) ⇒ 180 (90 ranged).

Omnivamp 10% ⇒ 5-10% by champion level.

Force of Nature

Movement speed per stack 6 (max 30) ⇒ 8 (max 40).

Frozen Heart

Cost 2700 ⇒ 2500.

Armor 80 ⇒ 70.

Goredrinker

Active heal 12% ⇒ 8% missing health.

Horizon Focus

Ability power 100 ⇒ 115.

Hypershot minimum range 750 ⇒ 700.

Immortal Shieldbow

Attack damage 50 ⇒ 60.

Attack speed 15% ⇒ 20%.

Ironspike Whip

Removed: “Minions and monsters take double damage below 50% health.”

Leeching Leer

Omnivamp 10% ⇒ 5%.

Health 150 ⇒ 250.

Lord Dominik’s Regards

Armor penetration 25% ⇒ 35%.

Phantom Dancer

Attack damage 0 ⇒ 20.

Attack speed 45 ⇒ 25%.

Long sword replaces Dagger in build.

Max stacks to get bonus attack speed 5 ⇒ 3.

Bonus attack speed at max stacks 40% ⇒ 30%.

Ravenous Hydra

Omnivamp 15% ⇒ 8-16% per champion level.

Riftmaker

Omnivamp 15% ⇒ 8-16% by champion level.

Health 150 ⇒ 250.

Silvermere Dawn

Coming soon…

Staff of Flowing Water

Ability power 60 ⇒ 50.

Sterak’s Gage

Base shield 200 ⇒ 100.

Shield duration 5s ⇒ 4s.

Verdant Barrier

Passive reworked: “Killing a united grants one (1) magic resist (max 15).”

Cost 1200 ⇒ 1000.

Zhonya’s Hourglass