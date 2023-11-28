League of Legends newest jungle camp was almost a cult of cats

League of Legends’ devs revealed the newest jungle camp was almost a cult of cats, but was unfortunately changed out.

Riot has outlined some changes coming into the 2024 season of LoL, seeking to make some objective changes in the jungle camps for next year. And its development was all documented by Riot Phlox in a dev blog.

However, there was something quite odd with one of the new jungle camps in the dev blog. During development, instead of the Voidmites which will be coming, it could have been a cult of cats absorbing Baron’s power.

Yes, you read that right. Instead of the new Voidmites, the Baron pit would have been filled with cats, and it was going to be a cult of Whiskers from TFT who were responsible for Baron’s entrapment.

Riot Games A cult of cats was almost responsible for summoning Baron

“To add some variety, we tried out a new style of objective: a cat cult made up of Whisker Little Legends,” Phlox wrote in the blog. “This was a pile (clowder? cluster? colony?) of cats that spawned in threes every minute, slowly filling up the Baron pit.”

He explains how the team went from their initial idea of the new jungle camp to its eventual end product, testing and theorizing how players would play and react around these new camps. And it seems, Whiskers was always part of the plan.

“We’d also never had a horde as an Epic monster, so it was time to test the waters. We needed to answer questions like: What does partial completion mean for an Epic?” Phlox questioned in the blog.

Riot Games Unfortunately for cat lovers, we’ll have Voidmites instead

“Was it at all interesting to fight a horde? “Do skirmishes make sense when twelve cats are meowing at you violently?

However, in the end, the cult of cats wasn’t the final design, it was replaced by the new Voidmites. But, the included pictures give us a look into what could have been.