League of Legends players have come forward to express their relief after the devs made a correction to the splash art for Milio’s appearance after many claimed he had been “whitewashed”.

The new splash art for set 12 of Teamfight Tactics rubbed the League of Legends community the wrong way. In particular, the splash art for Milio used an altered version of his Faerie Court Milio skin, which had many players accusing the developers of whitewashing the champion.

The splash art in question showed a lighter skin tone version of Milio, which is supposed to fit the more green theme of his trait. However, this didn’t go down well with players, many of whom called out the developers on the social media platform Twitter. “There’s some weird inconsistencies AND you whitewashed Milio,” one user pointed out.

Since then, the developers have come forward to explain they had made a mistake when revealing the new splash art. The devs claimed they had accidentally used an outdated version, and showcased the updated one.

“Milio’s splash in his reveal post came with an outdated render. A big thanks to the Fuemigos for calling this out.”

The new splash art has Milio with a skin tone more accurate to the original splash art, much to the relief of players.

“Very happy that this change is being made!! Thank you TFT for listening to the fuemigos!” one user happily exclaimed.

“Thanks for fixing Milio!” another replied.

Other users made reference to the current controversy surrounding Genshin Impact’s characters, whom many feel have been treated the same way.

“Genshin could never” one snidely remarked. “HoYoLAB and Genshin Impact, it could be this easy” another responded while directly calling out the developer.

The Teamfight Tactics set featuring Milio will be released to the live servers with Patch 14.15 and players can enjoy Aurora and the Swarm mode in League of Legends when Patch 14.14 arrives on July 17, 2024.