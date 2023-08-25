LCS reportedly suspends franchise fees amid revenue decline

Riot Games has offered franchise fee deferrals to all the teams in the LCS as the league faces a battle for survival, content creator Christopher ‘MonteCristo’ Mykles has said. According to a report from the Sports Business Journal, this option has been offered to teams from other regions as well.

With the LCS season over following Championship Weekend in Newark, many are left wondering what the future of the league looks like. The Summer split posted the lowest viewership figures in the league’s history, averaging a shocking 76,889 viewers, down 33 percent from 2022, according to data firm Esports Charts.

Article continues after ad

Such a drop in viewership is expected to impact the revenue generated by the league, which is shared with all ten franchise teams. As the LCS continues to lose eyeballs, the league could struggle to attract new partners or even convince existing sponsors to renew their current deals.

Article continues after ad

This is especially alarming as brands have become skeptical about investing in esports, with many leaving the space in recent times. In 2021, the LCS signed a seven-year, $96 million partnership with FTX, but in December 2022, it filed a motion to terminate the deal amid the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange.

Article continues after ad

Speaking on the latest episode of the ‘Power Spike’ show, MonteCristo claimed that Riot has offered franchise fee deferments to LCS teams “in anticipation of revenue share potentially being lower.”

“LCS has now suspended all of their franchise payments,” he said. “The teams are not actually paying their franchise fees and probably won’t be for a couple of years.

Article continues after ad

“They [Riot] are trying their best. They desperately want LCS to be alive.”

Topic starts at 1:20:35

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

League teams can defer franchise fee payments

According to a report from the Sports Business Journal, Riot is giving teams that participate in all of its professional League of Legends leagues, not just the LCS, the possibility to defer payment on owed franchise fees. Organizations that take the option “will be charged interest during the time payments are not being sent.”

Riot’s decision to offer franchise fee deferments might come as a surprise to many, but it’s not unprecedented in the esports industry. In 2020, Activision Blizzard allowed the Overwatch League and Call of Duty League teams to defer franchise fees as they faced serious financial challenges amid the global health crisis, which shut down in-person events.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Blizzard In 2020, Activision Blizzard gave OWL and CDL teams the option to defer franchise fees

The field in the LCS is expected to look different in 2024. TSM are currently in talks with prospective buyers for their spot as they look to move to a different region, and there are rumors that another organization is looking to exit the league.

Still, Riot remains optimistic about the future of the LCS. Speaking to reporters ahead of the LCS Championship. Raul Fernandez, Riot’s head of NA esports, stressed that the LCS is “in a very healthy position financially” because of the company’s continued investment in the product and the support from partners and teams.

Article continues after ad

Last week, MonteCristo claimed that Riot had discussed moving the LCS away from Los Angeles as a cost-cutting measure. This idea, he noted, is supported by many teams in the league as they struggle to stay afloat during this period of economic turmoil.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto has reached out to the LCS for comment.