LCS teams may field teams of amateurs amid player walkout

With an LCS player walkout set to take place ahead of Week 1, new reports suggest that teams might be able to field replacement players to start the season.

The LCS Players Association (LCSPA) sent shockwaves through the esports landscape on May 29 with the announcement that the players had “overwhelmingly” voted to stage a walkout to start the new LCS season.

This decision was in response to the league allowing teams to drop their Academy rosters in a cost-saving measure, which seven of the ten teams opted to do.

In response and due to this sudden loss of stability for players, the LCS players made the historic step to refuse to play as Week 1 games begin on June 1. But it seems that the league is giving teams a way around the walkout.

The LCS may still play its Week 1 games without the players

According to a report from LCS Eevee, the Week 1 games are still on the schedule as teams “have been granted permission to sign additional players post-roster lock.”

What this means, essentially, is that the teams are now set to sign amateur players (some of whom were undoubtedly former Academy players, as well as some collegiate) to replace the LCS players who are walking out.

As the report states, the LCSPA is working to mitigate those replacement signings, presumably by advising non-PA members to stand with the Association.

Of course, though, LCS fans and commentators who supported the LCSPA’s decision have not been kind to those replacement players who would participate.

Former LCS coach Invert stated that he would be “taking note” of anyone who crosses the picket line, and many other fans have decried “scab” players who would elect to play.

But many other commentators have taken pleasure at the LCS owners’ dilemma, as they are now forced to field teams with native NA players that they would otherwise have passed over.

For now, teams have not officially announced any players who will be taking the LCS stage this weekend and it is still unknown whether games will be played.

You can learn more about the LCS’s decision and the player walkout here.