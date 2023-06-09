LCS Summer Split to resume as LCSPA cancels walkout & reaches agreement with Riot

The LCS walkout has been called off with Riot and the LCS Players Association reaching an agreement for the future of the NA Challengers League

On May 29, the LCSPA voted as a union to stage a walkout from the 2023 LCS Summer Split in protest of Riot’s changes to the NACL circuit. These changes saw teams drop their academy rosters without consultation from players en masse and forced many careers up in the air.

In response to the planned walkout, on May 31 Riot announced a two-week delay to the Summer Split, further threatening to cancel it entirely leaving no LCS representation at Worlds, and even shutting down all five of the LCSPA’s demands.

However, nine days after Riot’s initial response, Riot and the LCSPA has since come to an agreement for the future of the NACL.

The LCSPA announced that the union and Riot have come to a list of agreements on June 8, mostly surrounding increased revenue sharing, ensuring players will get severance pay, and increased player representation on matters.

The LCSPA says the agreement does not bring the NACL to what it once was, but it has increased stability and protection for many players moving forward.

“What we have accomplished is a guarantee by Riot going forward to support the new NACL format and its players – increased financial support for the NACL, accountability measures designed to protect players working for the new operators in the NACL, and lasting protections for our lowest earning members,” the LCSPA statement reads.

And with the announcement that the agreements have been made, the LCS officially revealed that the LCS will be returning on June 14.