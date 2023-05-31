Is Riot canceling the 2023 LCS Summer Split?

As the 2023 summer split begins all over the world, questions remain about NA’s top LoL league. Is Riot Games canceling the LCS Summer season?

North America’s League of Legends ecosystem has been thrown into further turmoil since the announcement that Riot Games agreed to remove the mandate that determined LCS teams had to field a roster in the Challengers League (NACL).

The decision caught the LCS Players Association (LCSPA) by surprise, with Executive Director Phillip Aram stating that the association was “lied to” by Riot. “We were told, throughout the process this year, from many people at Riot, that changes were being considered for 2024,” he said in an interview with Travis Gafford. “And that is not what has happened.”

Article continues after ad

Frustrated at being left out of the decision-making room and seeing their transition proposals for the NACL ignored, the LCSPA called a vote on a walkout, which was “overwhelmingly” approved by the players on May 29.

Never before has the LCSPA been at odds with Riot Games, at least not in such a public way. With the two sides seemingly so far apart, the future of North America’s top League of Legends competition is seriously in danger.

Article continues after ad

Is the 2023 LCS Summer Split being canceled?

Naz Aletaha finally broke Riot Games’ silence on the player walkout on May 30. In a statement, the Global Head of LoL Esports said that the LCS Summer split has been delayed by two weeks, setting a new starting date of June 15.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This gives Riot Games and the LCSPA more time to come to an understanding regarding the necessary conditions for the LCS to resume. However, Aletaha made it clear that Riot will not agree to fulfill the demands put forward by the association.

Article continues after ad

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games) Riot Games will pull the plug on the LCS Summer split if the league doesn’t start on June 15

If the two parties cannot come to an agreement by June 15, Aletaha said, Riot Games is prepared to cancel the LCS Summer split as further delays will prevent it from running a “legitimate competition”. And if that happens, North America will also lose all of its spots at Worlds 2023.

As of May 31, the possibility of the LCS Summer Split being canceled is still only theoretical. The LCSPA has said that it will have regular discussions with Riot Games officials that it hopes will “result in meaningful collaborative action to get our players back where they want to be: competing for fans on the LCS stage.”

Article continues after ad

The next days could prove decisive for the future of North American League of Legends.