LCS star Spica remains teamless for 2024 Spring Split as league gets smaller

A former LCS MVP, Mingyi “Spica” Lu, has been snubbed by teams for the upcoming 2024 Spring Split as the league gets smaller in the next year.

As the 2023 off-season winds down and the LCS gears up for the 2024 season, the path for the future has been quite rocky before the season starts.

Directly after Worlds, it was announced Golden Guardians and Evil Geniuses were exiting the league, and with no replacements, leaving the league with only eight teams competing in the 2024 season.

Article continues after ad

And as prospective teams for players to join dwindle in the LCS, various star players have been left out of the league. And one of them is a former LCS MVP and young star, Spica.

Article continues after ad

Spica announced on Twitter that he was not playing in the upcoming 2024 Spring Split, pivoting towards streaming for the next split and trying his luck in the Summer.

He said of his plans, “Due to some unfortunate circumstances I will not be playing in the LCS for the Spring Split. As a result, I’ll be streaming full-time for Spring Split and look for opportunities in Summer.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

In the 2023 season, the jungler was signed on to Flyquest and fielded a who’s who of LCK imports and LCS stars, however, fell short of MSI qualification in the Spring in third.

Article continues after ad

And in the Summer, after a roster change, Flyquest also fell short of Worlds in a disappointing playoff performance that saw them go out in ninth.

However, Spica has long been one of LCS’ youngest and brightest junglers, making his splash debut in LCS with TSM in 2020, winning the Summer Split with them.

Article continues after ad

Alongside an LCS trophy, Spica also has an MVP on his belt from his performance in the 2021 LCS Summer Split, which although TSM fell short of Worlds at fourth, saw Spica’s performance lauded with an award.

Unfortuantely, Spica was left out of Flyquest’s plans for the 2024 season, choosing LCS legend Inspired instead.