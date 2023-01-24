LCS Spring 2023 watch parties guide: QTCinderella, Dash, IWD & more

Riot Games has opened the door for more LCS watch parties, with a number of creators and former professional players joining the returning roster of co-streamers, including ‘QTCinderella’ and Christian ‘IWDominate’ Rivera. Here is how fans can tune in to the co-streams.

Riot Games is bringing LCS watch parties back for the 2023 Spring Split and adding new names to what already was a star-studded cast of co-streamers. These new faces will have to abide by the rules laid out by Riot in their application process, which include sponsor limitations and behavior guidelines.

One of the bigger returning content creators on the list of co-streamers is QTCinderella. The online media mogul will miss out on the first day of co-streaming as she is set to appear on the LCS broadcast on opening day. Fans can still watch along with her on January 27, the second day of the first week of games, and future match days.

One of the new faces joining the list of co-streamers is former LCS desk host James ‘Dash’ Patterson. Fans can watch the former League of Legends broadcaster talk over the North American league like he never left by tuning in to his personal stream.

Dash is also expected to make some appearances on the official LCS broadcast throughout the Spring split, chatting with players outside the arena as Riot aims to show fans a never-seen-before side of their favorite stars.

IWDominate will return to co-stream the league like in years past. The former professional jungler has continued his content creator journey into 2023 by providing live commentary on matches from leagues in different regions and dissecting the professional scene.

LCS Spring 2023 watch parties

A total of 21 content creators have been granted permission to co-stream LCS, which kicks off on January 26.

The returning co-streamers include:

The new co-streamers are:

Fans can tune in to these watch parties on Thursdays and Fridays – LCS’s new matchdays – with matches scheduled to start at 2pm PT / 5pm ET. You can check out the league’s schedule by clicking here.