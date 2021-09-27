LCK teams travel to Worlds 2021 on private jet paid for by Riot

Riot Games reportedly flew the four teams representing the LCK at Worlds 2021 to Iceland on a private jet.

According to reports and flight-tracking data from Korizon Esports, Riot Games flew the four LCK teams, including defending Worlds champions DWG KIA, to host nation Iceland on a private flight.

Caster and streamer Marc ‘Caedrel’ Lamont, who is currently affiliated with Korean org DRX, later claimed the flight cost around $345,000.

Riot’s Worlds 2021 travel dilemma

The task of ensuring the teams that qualify for Worlds can attend Worlds is an unenviable one for Riot Games, and one made harder by the ongoing global health crisis.

With Iceland serving as the host for Worlds 2021, Riot must arrange travel for teams as close as Spain and as far away as Australia and Korea. They must also take into account the travel restrictions to and from 15 separate nations.

Every team’s journey to Worlds is different.

James ‘Tally’ Schute, midlaner for Australian representatives PEACE, tweeted ahead of his team’s flight.

Meanwhile, memes are circulating about how other regions are making their way to Iceland.

With four teams traveling from South Korea to represent the LCK, Riot opted to fly the teams to Iceland privately. This would allow for all LCK teams to arrive at the same time, and minimize their contact with others during the journey. This may be especially important after LCK third seed T1 reported a health scare on September 17.

While the expense was large, it may have been the easiest and safest way to ensure that everyone has their chance to participate at Worlds. It also mirrors claims made by teams from Vietnam’s VCS. While the VCS will not be in attendance at Worlds, letters obtained by Vietnamese media show that Riot had offered to cover all travel expenses for teams from the nation.

Dexerto has reached out to Riot regarding travel arrangements for various regions.