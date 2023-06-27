Knock off Pokemon x League of Legends crossover game has the internet mesmerized

A TikToker was bewildered when they found a Pokemon x League of Legends knock-off game at a store for only $12, captivating the internet.

Gaming has become one of the most mainstream hobbies around the world. With many picking up a keyboard and mouse (or controller) and playing to their heart’s content. The rise of gaming has seen many popular franchises surface as a result. These games have become household names throughout that time, with almost everyone becoming familiar with the title.

Such games include names like Fortnite, Pokemon, Mario, and League of Legends, all of which have infiltrated the mainstream. What’s often better than just the title themselves, is when the developers take it upon themselves to collaborate with others. Fortnite is by far the premiere example of this, releasing countless collaborations in the game and its store.

However, one unforeseen collaboration has been found by a confused TikToker, and it’s taken the internet by storm.

TikToker discovers knock-off Pokemon x League of Legends collab

TikToker bruheats was browsing through a store and came across some rather dubious Gameboy Advanced cartridges. Most of the titles were Pokemon and included classics such as Pokemon Normal and Pokemon Guardians. However, nothing could prepare bruheats for the most iconic knockoff collaboration, Pokemon League of Legends.

Either the Tiktoker had come across a rather suspicious fake cartridge, or Riot and The Pokemon Company have some explaining to do.

The TikTok has gone viral since, gaining over 380,000 likes and over 1,600 comments at the time of writing.

“Y’all don’t know about that Pokemon League of Legends? Neither do I,” one commenter joked.

Some users made comments about how Pokemon League of Legends is practically the Pokemon MOBA Pokemon Unite.

“Pokemon League of Legends is a legit game on PC, Pokemon Unite is the name,” another user stated.

One user did point however that Pokemon League of Legends is indeed a well-known ROM hack for the Gameboy Advanced, and features League champions instead of Pokemon.

For only 12 dollars you could definitely argue that this is a steal, but with the TikTok ending, we’ll never know if bruheats grabbed it for themselves.