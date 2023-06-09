How to unlock Optimus Prime skin in Fortnite

Optimus Prime, leader of the Autobots, has appeared in Fortnite as a skin for the game’s latest Battle Pass. The new Chapter 4 Season 3 update is now available, allowing players to obtain the skin. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Fortnite’s crossovers with other popular video game and movie franchises have consistently wowed players. From the Street Fighter series to the Star Wars galaxy, loads of gamers’ favorite characters have made their way into the Fortnite metaverse as wearable skins.

Chapter 4 Season 3 of Fortnite features a new Battle Pass skin based on the most popular figure from the Transformers franchise, Optimus Prime, in conjunction with the release of the next Transformers movie, Rise of the Beasts, this summer.

Here’s how you can easily unlock the Optimus Prime skin in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

Epic Games Players can unlock Optimus Prime from the latest Battle Pass.

How to get Optimus Prime skin in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

The Optimus Prime skin appears on Page 14 of the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass.

In order to gain access to this skin, players must first purchase the Battle Pass for 950 V-Bucks – unless you’re subscribed to Fortnite Crew, in which case you’ll automatically get the new Battle Pass included.

Once you’ve obtained the Battle Pass, you’ll need to reach Level 94 and spend 9 Battle Stars on the Optimus Prime skin. This could take a while, so check out our guide to leveling up fast to help you out.

Alternatively, you can gain 500 Battle Stars by reaching Level 100 in the game, at which point the Optimus Prime skin and all other Battle Pass cosmetics will be unlocked for good.

As you advance through the Battle Pass, you will be able to unlock different styles for the Optimus Prime skin. The first style is the character’s unaltered design, while the “Battle Tested” variant has a rougher, more battle-worn appearance due to damage.

Players can now head over to the game and gain access to the Battle Pass. Several new quests are live as well that will help you level up faster and gain Battle Stars to unlock your desired Battle Pass cosmetics.

That’s everything you need to know about unlocking Optimus Prime in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

