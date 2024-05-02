Karmine Corp sign former T1 star & remake roster after dire league debut

Karmine Corp has revamped its LEC roster for the Summer Split, bringing in former T1 and Dplus KIA star top laner Canna alongside some other roster swaps.

KCorp is looking to rebound from a disastrous start to its LEC tenure in the Summer Split and has brought in three new players to bolster the squad. The French organization finished 10th in the Winter and Spring split, missing out on the LEC playoff stage twice and the chance to qualify for MSI.

Karmine Corp announced on May 2 that it was bringing in three new starters to its roster, Can ‘Closer’ Çelik, Vladimiros ‘Vladi’ Kourtidis and Kim ‘Canna’ Chang-dong.

Canna is the biggest signing among the three as the South Korean top laner was considered a standout player for T1 and Dplus KIA in the LCK and has been to the League of Legends World Championship twice.

The top laner has been a free agent since late 2023, as he was released from Dplus KIA after their disappointing run at Worlds 2023. Before that, he spent 2022 with Nongshim RedForce.

Canna started his League of Legends career with T1 in 2019 and was eventually replaced by Choi ‘Zeus’ Woo-je ahead of the 2022 season.

The former Korean star will be joining an LEC team taking its last shot at international competition in 2023. Karmine Corp has been the worst team in the league for over half the season, and they’re hoping that this Summer Split roster and coaching revamp can improve their abysmal record.

Whether or not this new roster will help KCorp overcome its 10th-place curse remains to be seen. When the LEC Summer Split starts on June 8, 2024, fans will get to see the roster in action.