K/DA release new song and announce upcoming EP ahead of LoL Worlds

League of Legends pop group K/DA have finally made their return with a new single and have also announced an upcoming EP, ahead of Worlds 2020, later in the year.

Riot Games is well known for incorporating musical acts with League of Legends events, with new songs for every Worlds event and groups such as True Damage and K/DA being introduced.

K/DA is a pop group that was first introduced to the League of Legends in 2018 and was based around fan-favorite champions: Evelynn, Ahri, Kai'Sa, and Akali.

Their debut single POP/STARS quickly became a global hit, reaching the number one spot on iTunes and Billboard charts and even released a music video that has pulled over 365 million views so far.

The League of Legends pop group have now returned with a brand new track titled the "THE BADDEST" and have also announced an EP, which is expected to drop later in the year.

However, this new track also featured appearances from two new artists, Bea Miller and Wolftyla, adding new elements to the track alongside SOYEON and MIYEON from (G)I-DLE.

K/DA - THE BADDEST (lyric video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RkID8_gnTxw

The group initially featured Madison Beer, Jaira Burns, SOYEON and MIYEON but seem to be making changes going forward, opening up the possibilities for multiple artists to collaborate on K/DA to "embrace a more global pop sound."

"Artists featured in THE BADDEST and the rest of the songs on the upcoming EP will be collaborators," Riot shared, "allowing K/DA to welcome a much larger roster of amazingly talented musicians to join them in their comeback."

Toa Dunn, Head of Riot Games Music revealed that there was a massive demand for a new K/DA track following the group's debut and that the EP later in the year would be packed with "tons of surprises for League of Legends and K/DA fans."

With the hype building around K/DA's project later in the year, fans have also been speculating that a future League of Legends champion called "Seraphine" might also join the group after more hints were shared on social media.