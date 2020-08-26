How to unlock limited-edition Samira Rank S emote in League of Legends

Could Samira be just around the corner? A new teaser has been thrown into League of Legends in Patch 10.17, giving players the chance to unlock the marksman’s Rank S emote ⁠— and potentially get her for free on launch.

There’s certainly plenty of hype for Seraphine, but before we get the popstar in the League of Legends ranks, there’s still Samira.

The Noxian marksman “dressed to kill” has been teased numerous times in the past. Riot have hinted at her existence in the champion roadmap. Now, she might finally be debuting on the Rift after Patch 10.18.

Players have noticed a new Rank S emote popping up in their inventories. This emote, leaked back on Patch 10.16, is currently the only mention of Samira we have in Runeterra. However, its existence on the live servers means Champion 151 has to be around the corner.

The stylized S adorned over the rose could be a hint at Samira’s identity. Her “dressed to kill” moniker definitely fits the elegant vibe of the emote. We also know she is Noxian, which makes the red even more fitting.

Riot are playing around the community with the new emote too. Lead gameplay designer Mark Yetter questioned if players are “good enough for S.” If you think you are, you’re in luck. The emote hasn’t been popping up randomly ⁠— there’s a pretty simple mission you have to complete to unlock it.

How to get Samira Rank S emote

Unlocking Samira’s Rank S emote isn’t as intensive as getting Lillia’s Haiku or Sett’s Calling Card. In fact, unlike the others, you can probably complete it in one game.

All you have to do is kill a player while you are on low health. Count it as a warmup for when Samira gets out, with her pseudo-assassin marksman style relying on “diving straight into the fray.”

You think you're good enough for S?



Doubt it. — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) August 25, 2020

Here’s the exact steps you’ll need to complete:

Play a matchmade game on Summoner’s Rift Get a kill with under 20% health. If you got the kill with less than the health threshold, an S should appear above your head. Finish the game ⁠— win or lose, it doesn’t matter. Collect the Rank S emote in the post-game screen.

Will Samira’s Rank S emote unlock the champion on launch?

It’s unclear if Samira’s Rank S emote will unlock the champion on launch, like Lillia and Sett’s in-game tokens. The conditions to get the Rank S emote are a lot simpler compared to the other two releases.

However, if you want to be safe, you’d want to try and unlock it regardless. If Riot do end up giving out Samira for free to players who unlocked the emote, you wouldn’t want to miss the ship.

This was my play, it was absolutely terrible but I assume it's because I got a (two) kill with low health? Idk? pic.twitter.com/3XKbHFzxmn — 𝕽𝖊𝖉 (@yuukeired) August 26, 2020

Samira doesn’t have a set release date yet, although with teasers like this, it shouldn’t be long. An early prediction would put Patch 10.19 ⁠— on September 16 ⁠— as the perfect time to release Samira.

This means she will be available on the PBE starting September 1 in LoL Patch 10.18.

The marksman is said to have drawn inspiration from Katarina’s kit, where she can “spin and shoot bullets from her machine gun, as well as throw multiple daggers.” We’ve got everything we know about Samira so far right here.