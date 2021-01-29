Logo
How Jiizuke went from benchwarmer to LoL’s Italian stallion at LCS Lock In

Published: 29/Jan/2021 11:02

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Jiizuke LCS Lock In League of Legends

The LCS Lock In of 2021 is reshaping the landscape ahead, especially because one Evil Geniuses player is dominating, proving that they’re one to watch.

Who would have guessed that Daniele ‘Jiizuke’ di Mauro was going to become North America’s best League of Legends mid-laner? The 25-year old has shone for Evil Geniuses so far at the LCS Lock In.

After some time on the sidelines, Jiizuke returned to the front line and has even been more influential than Tristan ‘PowerOfEvil’ Schrage and Nicolaj ‘Jensen’ Jensen. However, only time will tell if the Italian Stallion can keep the heat as we head into the LCS Lock In’s semi-finals!

As an early contender for LCS’ best mid-laner, the player is one to watch out for in future plays. In past seasons, LCS’ best mid-laner often alternated between TSM’s coach, Søren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg, and Liquid’s Jensen. That being said, though, even with the addition of Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković, the Italian manages to stand out from the crowd.

Evil Geniuses allows the player room to breathe, but also provides a fantastic roster of names that can keep up with his performance. He provides a space for performances that players like PowerOfEvil and Jensen just aren’t able to deliver for their roster.

A true solo-laner is rare within the community, but the ex-Vitality player can do it all. With a care-free and can-do attitude, he showcases that he’s incredibly comfortable making both a play solo and split pushing. With 20 eliminations under his belt, and current kill leader, he has the largest share of his team’s damage output. Whether or not he will be able to lead Evil Geniuses to a resounding win is yet to be seen.

For all League of Legends news and events, make sure to head over to our dedicated hub.

CS:GO

DreamHack Open EU & NA: Stream & schedule – EG vs FPX, Spirit vs Sprout tomorrow

Published: 29/Jan/2021 9:27

by Lauren Bergin
DreamHack Open January 2021
DreamHack, Dexerto

CSGO’s DreamHack Open January 2021 is underway. Eight teams will be competing in Europe for a $70,000 prize pool, while four teams duke it out in North America for $30,000. We’ve got the EU & NA DreamHack streams, schedules and current results right here for you. 

  • EU: EG vs FPX & Spirit vs Sprout to decide who goes through
  • EU: Gambit & BIG sail through 2-0
  • NA: Triumph suffer shock exit after loss to Extra Salt

Throughout January we see 8 EU teams and 4 NA teams duke it out for a total of $100,000 in cash prizes.

The format for both EU & NA is a double-elimination style Groups Stage into a Bo3 semifinal and Bo5 final.

DreamHack Open January EU & NA: Stream

DreamHack is being streamed live on the official DreamHack Twitch channel, where the vods will be available after the games are complete to watch in case you miss any of the action.

DreamHack Open 2021 EU: Standings

Group A

Placements Team Record
1 BIG 2 – 0
1 Evil Geniuses 1 – 1
3 FunPlus Phoenix 1 – 1
3 HellRaisers 0 – 2

Group B

Placements Team Record
1 Gambit Esports 2 – 0
1 Sprout 1 – 1
3 Team Spirit 1 – 1
3 forZe 0 – 2

DreamHack Open 2021 EU: Schedule & results

DreamHack EU schedule

Day 3 — January 29

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Group A Decider Match EG vs FPX 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM
Group B Decider Match Spirit vs Sprout 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM 6:30PM

Day 4 — January 30

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Semifinals TBD vs TBD 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM
TBD vs TBD 9:30AM 12:30AM 5:30PM 6:30PM

Day 5 — January 31

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Grand Final TBD vs TBD 7AM 10AM 3PM 4PM

DreamHack EU results

Day 1 – January 27

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Group A Opening Match BIG 2-0 HellRaisers 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM
Group A Opening Match FPX 0-2 Evil Geniuses 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM
Group B Opening Match Gambit 2-0 Sprout 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM 6:30PM
Group B Opening Match Team Spirit 2-1 forZe 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM 6:30PM

Day 2 — January 28

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Group A Winner’s Match BIG 2-1 Evil Geniuses 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM
Group B Winner’s Match Gambit 2-1 Team Spirit 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM
Group A Elim Match HellRaisers 0-2 FPX 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM 6:30PM
Group B Elim Match Sprout 2-1 forZe 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM 6:30PM

DreamHack Open 2021 NA: Schedule & results

DreamHack NA schedule

Day 3 — January 29

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket Round 2 Rebirth Esports vs paiN Gaming 1PM 4PM 9PM 10PM

Day 4 — January 30

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Lower Bracket Final TBD vs TBD 1PM 4PM 9PM 10PM

Day 5 — January 31

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Grand Final TBD vs TBD 1PM 4PM 9PM 10PM

DreamHack NA results

Day 1 — January 27

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket Round 1 Triumph 1-2 paiN Gaming 1PM 4PM 9PM 10PM
Rebirth Esports 2-0 Extra Salt 1PM 4PM 9PM 10PM

Day 2 — January 28

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Lower Bracket Round 1 Triumph 0-2 Extra Salt 1PM 4PM 9PM 10PM

