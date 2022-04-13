IWDominate on G2 Esports’ LEC victory: “Jankos is the best jungler in the LEC”

Christian ‘IWDominate’ Rivera, Christopher ‘MonteCristo’ Mykkles, and Daniel ‘DGon’ Gonzales gave their thoughts on G2’s incredible 12-0 playoffs run, and Rogue’s fall from grace in the LEC finals, on this week’s episode of Dexerto’s The Jungle.

G2’s redemption arc in the 2022 Spring playoffs was nothing short of miraculous. After an entirely average regular season, which saw them finish in third place behind Fnatic and Rogue, the team kicked into gear in the losers bracket of the playoffs.

They went 12-0 in four matches, not dropping a single game and crowning themselves LEC champions for the ninth time.

On this week’s episode of Dexerto’s The Jungle, hosts MonteCristo, IWDominate, and DGon broke down G2’s insane turnaround, and how the LEC’s talent pool this year might not be as strong as fans could have expected.

A heroic performance from Rasmus ‘caPs’ Winther

The undeniable star of the LEC finals was G2 midlaner caPs. It hadn’t been the best of splits for the European prodigy, once considered to be one of the best mid laners in the world. He’d looked shaky in crucial moments for G2, and failed to have that superstar impact for which he’d become so renowned throughout his career.

If there was anyone who truly needed a redemption arc, it was caPs.

CLAPS AHRI HITS DIFFERENT 👏 pic.twitter.com/qDNyBzybte — G2 Esports (@G2esports) April 10, 2022

His Ahri performance was instrumental in G2’s 3-0 final, and MonteCristo argued that his level of performance coming into the finals “could not have been expected”, with Rogue’s failure to ban his Ahri being their kryptonite in the series.

Marcin ‘Jankos’ Jankowski finally back on top

caPs was not the only player who had their redemption arc in the LEC playoffs. Jankos has long been a player who’s flown just under the radar when it comes to discussion of the greatest of all time – but Spring 2022 has rocketed him back into the hearts of LEC fans worldwide.

IWDominate explained how, from the start of the split, he’d considered Jankos to be one of the best junglers in the LEC. Although he went relatively unnoticed in the regular season, losing out on All-Pro jungler to Kim ‘Malrang’ Geunsong, the playoffs showed just how good a jungler Jankos can be.

WE ARE THE FUCKING CHAMPIONS! — Marcin Jankowski (@G2Jankos) April 10, 2022

“I feel like he was really good for the entire f*cking split, he was super high level the entire time even in playoffs,” explained IWDominate. “All of his pathing makes so much sense – he’s so smart about the game, whereas I feel like it took until the last series but finally we started to see some bad pathing from the other junglers.”

