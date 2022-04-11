Doinb hints at imminent NA move for LPL mid laner Maple

Mid laner Huang ‘Maple’ Yitang may have found a new home in the LCS according to Doinb, mere days after he was released from Anyone’s Legend in the LPL.

In an April 11 livestream, LPL mid laner Kim ‘Doinb’ Taesang leaked a potential roster move for Anyone’s Legends mid laner Maple.

Doinb’s stream has been the destination for LPL leaks so far in 2022. He revealed a few weeks ago that the LPL’s spot at MSI 2022 could be in jeopardy due to continuing travel restrictions in Shanghai.

[Rumour] According to Doinb's stream, he has mentioned Maple and (that person) will come to NA together, and this rumour is almost confirmed. pic.twitter.com/j4fBNS84nq — Rita (@cutebchu) April 11, 2022

And now, he’s been the source of another LPL leak – that Anyone’s Legend mid laner Maple could be moving to the LCS as early as Summer 2022. Maple departed Anyone’s Legend on April 10, after the team failed to qualify for the LPL playoffs with a 5-11 win record.

Advertisement

AL announces the departure of Maple Maple joined AL on Dec. 2021#LPL pic.twitter.com/RYakGOJKxA — HUPU Esports (@HupuEsports) April 10, 2022

The terms of the move

According to Doinb, nothing is confirmed as of yet, but the move would see Maple and one other player moving to the LCS to compete in Summer 2022. He did not confirm whether Maple and the unnamed second player would join a team together or not, and made no comment on which organization would be Maple’s destination.

Read more: Nuguri reportedly returning to pro play with Damwon Kia in LCK Summer 2022

Maple is perhaps a slightly less well-known name for international fans. He made it to MSI 2021 semifinals with PSG Talon, and 2020 Worlds finals with Suning Gaming, but he’s never quite made it to the level of renown as names like Doinb or Song ‘Rookie’ Euijin.

Advertisement

If he were to come to the LCS, he’d be the second Chinese mid laner to make the jump to NA in 2022, with TSM famously signing LDL talent Zhu ‘Keaiduo’ Zhong at the start of the Spring split.