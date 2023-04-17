Insane Tahm Kench exploit allows League of Legends players to teleport all over the map

An insane new exploit in Riot’s popular MOBA League of Legends allows Tahm Kench players to teleport all over the map.

A new patch for League of Legends means brand new game-breaking bugs that potentially destroy the balance of the game. The most recent patch has brought in several new bugs into the MOBA, including items being sold several times and ultimates being able to be recast.

The most insane of exploits to be released in this patch, however, involves the King of the River Tahm Kench himself. Tahm Kench has often found himself as a bit of an enigma in League of Legends, after being premiered as an insanely strong support, his kit was reworked to shift his power away from his Devour ability. Instead his Ultimate, Abyssal Dive and would be moved to a basic ability and his ultimate would become Devour. Abyssal Dive allows Tahm Kench to dive into the ground and reappear at a location close by.

LoL players find ridiculous global Tahm Kench teleport exploit

The newest patch has seemingly broken Tahm Kench’s Abyssal Dive, as now players are able to teleport basically all over the map, making the ability completely broken.

League of Legends YouTuber and bug catcher Vandiril was able to showcase the exploit, showing off the champion’s ability to go basically wherever he pleases.

In the video, Tahm Kench is able to teleport anywhere on the map as long as it’s near an edge, this includes both top and bot lane alcoves, and also the enemy fountain for some reason.

This means that Tahm Kench’s roaming potential is easily the best in the game at the moment, as the champion can appear wherever he wants, whenever he wants at a moment’s notice. This makes him considerably more overpowered than in previous patches, particularly when he Devours an ally and takes them with him.

It’s uncertain if Riot is aware of this issue and looking for a fix, but in the meanwhile don’t be too surprised to see Tahm Kench and a buddy appear in your lane sometime soon.