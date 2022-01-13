Immortals change LCS name with major team sponsorship

North American esports organization Immortals have secured a multi-year sponsorship from automotive insurance company Progressive that includes naming rights.

Alongside new leadership and a move to the Great Lakes region in North America, the organization has entered a new era in its journey to become major players in the esports industry.

For the first time in the org’s history, they have secured a sponsor that grants auto insurers Progressive the rights to advertise through the team name.

Exclusively in Riot Games’ LCS, the top-flight League of Legends competition in North America, the org will now go as ‘Immortals Progressive’ for an unspecified period. A release confirms that the agreement lasts for multiple years, however.

Progressive will also serve as Immortals’ official insurance sponsor and helped to unveil the org’s new jerseys, which were inspired by the northern lights and the Great Lakes region.

This isn’t the first naming rights deal to hit the LCS. Dignitas, one of 10 partnered teams in the competition, rebranded their team name to Dignitas QNTMPAY following a sponsorship from the digital bank of the same name in June 2021.

The same month as Dignitas QNTMPAY, fellow North American org TSM rebranded to TSM FTX as part of a 10-year sponsorship worth $210m — what’s believed to be the largest deal to date in esports — with crypto exchange FTX.

“We look forward to continuing our relationship with Immortals as the team’s LCS entitlement sponsor,” said Progressive’s media business leader, Jay VanAntwerp.

“We’re excited to work with Immortals throughout the upcoming season to bring fans and members of the gaming community fun and engaging content from the players as well as activations and unique opportunities to interact with the team.”