Sources: Immortals appoint new president amid brand shakeup - Dexerto

Immortals Gaming Club has appointed a new president as it gears up to revise the strategy for the Immortals brand, sources have informed Dexerto.

Immortals Gaming Club — the parent company of Immortals, MIBR, Overwatch franchise Los Angeles Valiant, and gaming matchmaking platform Gamers Club — has appointed Jordan Sherman as president, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Sherman has already started at the company and is said to be taking responsibility for revitalizing the Immortals brand by employing a new strategy. The team brand currently competes in Riot Games’ North American League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) and Valorant.

He previously served as the chief revenue officer at Gen.G esports, a multi-national organization with a presence in both Asia and North America. Prior to that, he worked in partnerships with NBA franchise LA Clippers and in sponsorships at Major League Baseball.

Sources close to the organization have also confirmed that Immortals Gaming Club is still exploring a potential sale of Los Angeles Valiant, their franchise in Activision Blizzard’s Overwatch League. This was first reported by Bloomberg in November 2020. Dexerto has contacted IGC for comment.

Immortals Gaming Club has made a series of organizational and competitive changes in the past nine months. Their MIBR brand parted ways with many of Brazil’s best-known Counter-Strike players in September 2020 and they tapped LGE to operate Los Angeles Valiant alongside a move to China in February 2021.

In the realm of Call of Duty esports, they sold the OpTic Gaming brand back to Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez in October 2020 and simultaneously allowed 100 Thieves to purchase their franchise slot in the Call of Duty League.

Announcing today that we’ve raised $26MM to fuel growth through 2021 and beyond and have also sold our CDL slot to 100 Thieves. More here: https://t.co/bF0KXmP23H — Immortals Gaming Club (@IGC) November 6, 2020

Around the same time as departing Call of Duty and deciding to let go of the OpTic Gaming brand, Immortals Gaming Club announced that they had raised $26m in investment and would focus on what they believe to be their strong brands — this included Gamers Club, a Brazilian community hub and matchmaking platform for CS:GO. Immortals is seen as a brand that needs strengthening, according to sources.