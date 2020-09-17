How to watch LoL Worlds 2020: Schedule, groups, streams

The 2020 League of Legends World Championship is just over the horizon, with 22 of LoL’s best teams set to duke it out for the Summoner’s Cup in Shanghai ⁠— here’s everything you need to know about the 10th Worlds tournament.

Worlds is the pinnacle of the League of Legends competitive calendar. Heavyweight lineups and regional champions come together to battle for the game’s ultimate title: to be crowned League of Legends world champion, an honor only six teams have won before.

There were concerns Worlds 2020 may not go ahead, especially after the Mid-Season Invitational was scrapped at the eleventh hour. Riot has ensured their biggest event can still run, however, with all games to be played in Shanghai.

Here’s everything you need to know about the biggest LoL tournament of the year, and how to keep up with what is sure to be another spectacular event.

Groups

There are two sets of groups for Worlds 2020 ⁠— the first is the Play-In groups, which will be played ahead of the main Worlds event. The second is the main groups, which will see four successful teams join 12 seeded orgs in four groups.

Play-in stage

Group A

Pool Team Region Pool 1 Team Liquid North America Pool 1 MAD Lions Europe Pool 2 INTZ Brazil Pool 2 Legacy Esports Oceania Pool 2 Papara SuperMassive Turkey

Group B

Pool Team Region Pool 1 LGD Gaming China Pool 1 PSG Talon Southeast Asia Pool 2 Rainbow 7 Latin America Pool 2 Unicorns of Love Russia Pool 2 V3 Esports Japan

Main event

The main event groups were decided by a live draw that selected the first three teams in each group. The final spot has been left open for the qualifying Play-In teams, which will be decided by the qualifying stage from September 25.

Group A

Pool Team Region Pool 1 G2 Esports Europe Pool 2 Machi Esports Southeast Asia Pool 2 Suning China Qualifier TBD TBD

Group B

Pool Team Region Pool 1 Damwon Gaming South Korea Pool 2 Rogue Europe Pool 2 JD Gaming China Qualifier TBD TBD

Group C

Pool Team Region Pool 1 Team SoloMid North America Pool 2 Fnatic Europe Pool 2 Gen.G South Korea Qualifier TBD TBD

Group D

Pool Team Region Pool 1 Top Esports China Pool 2 DRX South Korea Pool 2 FlyQuest North America Qualifier TBD TBD

Format

The League of Legends World Championship is split into three phases: the play-in stage, the main event, and the knockout stage.

10 teams from around the world will partake in the Play-In stage (down from the usual 12 due to Vietnam's travel restrictions), with four main event spots on the line for the best performing teams in the qualifying stage.

The main event will feature 16 teams, split across four groups, with the top eight teams from each seeded group progressing to the knockout stage.

The knockout stage is a single-elimination, eight-team bracket. Teams will play in best-of-five series against each other all the way to the final, with the winner of the knockout stage winning Worlds and taking home the Summoner's Cup.

Schedule & Results

Play-In Group Stage schedule

Play-In Group Stage Day 1: Friday, Sep. 25

Match PST EST BST Local MAD Lions vs INTZ 1 AM 4 AM 9 AM 4 PM PSG Talon vs Rainbow 7 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM 5 PM Legacy Esports vs INTZ 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM LGD Gaming vs PSG Talon 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM Team Liquid vs MAD Lions 5 AM 8 AM 1 PM 8 PM

Play-In Group Stage Day 2: Saturday, Sep. 26

Match PST EST BST Local Rainbow 7 vs V3 Esports 1 AM 4 AM 9 AM 4 PM INTZ vs Papara SuperMassive 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM 5 PM V3 Esports vs Unicorns of Love 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM LGD Gaming vs Rainbow 7 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM Unicorns of Love vs PSG Talon 5 AM 8 AM 1 PM 8 PM Papara SuperMassive vs MAD Lions 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM 9 PM Team Liquid vs Legacy Esports 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM 10 PM

Play-In Group Stage Day 3: Sunday, Sep. 27

Match PST EST BST Local V3 Esports vs LGD Gaming 1 AM 4 AM 9 AM 4 PM Rainbow 7 vs Unicorns of Love 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM 5 PM PSG Talon vs V3 Esports 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM Unicorns of Love vs LGD Gaming 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM

Play-In Group Stage Day 4: Monday, Sep. 28

Match PST EST BST Local Papara SuperMassive vs Team Liquid 1 AM 4 AM 9 AM 4 PM MAD Lions vs Legacy Esports 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM 5 PM INTZ vs Team Liquid 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM Legacy Esports vs Papara SuperMassive 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM

Play-In Knockout Stage schedule

Play-In Elimination Stage: Tuesday, Sep. 29

Match PST EST BST Local TBD vs TBD 1 AM 4 AM 9 AM 4 PM TBD vs TBD 5 AM 8 AM 1 PM 8 PM

Play-In Qualification Round: Wednesday, Sep. 30

Match PST EST BST Local TBD vs TBD 1 AM 4 AM 9 AM 4 PM TBD vs TBD 5 AM 8 AM 1 PM 8 PM

Main Event Group Stage schedule Group Stage Day 1: Saturday, Oct. 03 Match PST EST BST Local FlyQuest vs Top Esports 1 AM 4 AM 9 AM 4 PM DRX vs TBD 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM 5 PM Rogue vs TBD 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM Damwon Gaming vs JD Gaming 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM Gen.G vs TBD 5 AM 8 AM 1 PM 8 PM Team SoloMid vs Fnatic 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM 9 PM Group Stage Day 2: Sunday, Oct. 04 Match PST EST BST Local Machi Esports vs TBD 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM 5 PM G2 Esports vs Suning 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM Rogue vs Damwon Gaming 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM JD Gaming vs TBD 5 AM 8 AM 1 PM 8 PM Gen.G vs Team SoloMid 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM 9 PM Fnatic vs TBD 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM 10 PM Group Stage Day 3: Monday, Oct. 05 Match PST EST BST Local Machi Esports vs G2 Esports 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM 5 PM Suning vs TBD 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM Damwon Gaming vs TBD 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM JD Gaming vs Rogue 5 AM 8 AM 1 PM 8 PM FlyQuest vs TBD 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM 9 PM Top Esports vs DRX 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM 10 PM Group Stage Day 4: Tuesday, Oct. 06 Match PST EST BST Local G2 Esports vs TBD 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM 5 PM Suning vs Machi Esports 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM DRX vs FlyQuest 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM Top Esports vs TBD 5 AM 8 AM 1 PM 8 PM Fnatic vs Gen.G 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM 9 PM Team SoloMid vs TBD 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM 10 PM Group Stage Day 5: Thursday, Oct. 08 Match PST EST BST Local G2 Esports vs TBD 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM 5 PM Machi Esports vs Suning 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM G2 Esports vs Machi Esports 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM Suning vs TBD 5 AM 8 AM 1 PM 8 PM Machi Esports vs TBD 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM 9 PM Suning vs G2 Esports 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM 10 PM Group Stage Day 6: Friday, Oct. 09 Match PST EST BST Local Damwon Gaming vs TBD 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM 5 PM Rogue vs JD Gaming 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM Damwon Gaming vs Rogue 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM JD Gaming vs TBD 5 AM 8 AM 1 PM 8 PM Rogue vs TBD 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM 9 PM JD Gaming vs Damwon Gaming 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM 10 PM Group Stage Day 7: Saturday, Oct. 10 Match PST EST BST Local Fnatic vs Team SoloMid 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM 5 PM Gen.G vs TBD 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM Team SoloMid vs Gen.G 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM Fnatic vs TBD 5 AM 8 AM 1 PM 8 PM Team SoloMid vs TBD 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM 9 PM Gen.G vs Fnatic 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM 10 PM Group Stage Day 8: Sunday, Oct. 11 Match PST EST BST Local FlyQuest vs DRX 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM 5 PM Top Esports vs TBD 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM DRX vs TBD 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM Top Esports vs FlyQuest 5 AM 8 AM 1 PM 8 PM FlyQuest vs TBD 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM 9 PM DRX vs Top Esports 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM 10 PM

Main Event Knockout Stage schedule

Quarterfinals Day 1, Quarterfinals: Thursday, Oct. 15

Match PST EST BST Local TBD vs TBD 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM

Quarterfinals Day 2, Quarterfinals: Friday, Oct. 16

Match PST EST BST Local TBD vs TBD 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM

Quarterfinals Day 3, Quarterfinals: Saturday, Oct. 17

Match PST EST BST Local TBD vs TBD 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM

Quarterfinals Day 4, Quarterfinals: Sunday, Oct. 18

Match PST EST BST Local TBD vs TBD 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM

Season 1 winners Fnatic is the only returning title-holders, after Chinese champions FunPlus Phoenix and Invictus Gaming failed to qualify.

Where is Worlds 2020 being streamed?

Worlds 2020 will be streamed on Twitch and Youtube in English, and on a variety of other different streaming services for other languages.

A full list of streams is available on the LoL Esports website.

This article was last updated on September 17 at 3:26 AM EST.