Everything we know about LoL champion Seraphine: release date, abilities

The next League of Legends champion, mysterious Twitter darling and newest K/DA popstar Seraphine, is rumored to have been handed a Worlds 2020 release date. Here’s everything we know about LoL champ 152 so far.

On August 19, the League of Legends community discovered a mysterious Twitter account by the name of @seradotwav. This profile, created months prior, was soon outed as a Riot run account, based around LoL champion 152.

Advertisement

Now, weeks later, the character has joined K/DA, and had multiple abilities leaked. Dexerto believes we’ve pinpointed the new champion’s planned Worlds 2020 release date as well; here’s everything we know about Seraphine.

Seraphine joins K/DA for “The Baddest”

League of Legends' massively successful pop group K/DA announced their return on August 27, revealing they would be featuring new artists on their first album.

Advertisement

The first featuring artist turned out to be Seraphine, the mysterious Twitter star.

It was confirmed on Seraphine's Twitter, on September 4, that she will be linking up with K/DA to help “produce their album and feature on an upcoming track.”

i know a lot of you have been guessing, but i can finally say that i'm collaborating with K/DA!!! i'll be working with them to help produce their album and (gasp!) feature on an upcoming track🎵



this is seriously a dream come true and it's all possible thanks to you😭💜💞 — Seraphine⭐🌊 (@seradotwav) September 4, 2020

This reveal was also the final piece of the puzzle that confirmed the Seraphine character was related to League of Legends. It also locked in the fact that the “aspiring singer” was, in fact, part of the larger Riot Games family.

Advertisement

Seraphine has been described in all her social media bios as an "aspiring songwriter [and] producer" who has "got big dreams". That lines up with leaks champ 152’s “sensational” nature will come from her musical abilities.

Seraphine abilities

The singer has already had two of her abilities leaked, thanks to dataminer PixelButts, who found the mage’s passive and E in the Wild Rift game files.

Her passive seems to incorporate a new “Echo” mechanic that allows her to cast abilities twice. Using her abilities near allies also grants “notes,” which gives her extra attack range and damage on her next attack.

Advertisement

Seraphine’s third ability will shield all nearby ally champions, granting them movement speed ⁠— similar to Karma’s Inspire/Defiance. However, if Seraphine is already shielded, close allies will be healed based on missing health instead.

Read more: Riot reveal Mythic Items coming in League of Legends Season 11

This, combined with the Echo passive, means Seraphine can shield and heal her allies at the same time if she has her passive stacked.

We may have been given an early look at two of Seraphine’s abilities, but the remainder of the mage’s kit ⁠— her Q, W, and ultimate ⁠— have yet to be confirmed.

fineee here, ty @PixelButts easier to find it from our convo than to actually go dig it out pic.twitter.com/MHxb3TFoVv — SkinSpotlights (@SkinSpotlights) September 4, 2020

Seraphine release date

Seraphine’s mysterious social media accounts certainly do seem to be the start of a teaser run for League champ 152. If that’s the case, the “sensational mage” should be set to arrive in-game sooner rather than later.

Riot has already handed us a rough Seraphine release date as well. Back in June, in a champ roadmap update, the devs admitted they were aiming to “release one new champion per role each year,” starting in Season 10.

Sett (top), Lillia (jungle), and Yone (mid) have already made their Summoner’s Rift debuts this year. New “jawdropping” marksman Samira has just been released as well. That fills the bot lane check-box for Riot’s 2020 plans.

Samira is next on the champ roadmap, with Riot targeting a release date around late October. That would put ⁠Seraphine on a collision course with Worlds ⁠— patch 10.22 ⁠— and time it perfectly for her to release a solo Worlds songs.

Dexerto has also reached out to the 'Seraphine' account. At the time of publishing, however, we have received no reply from whoever is responsible for the profile.

Want to get involved in the discussion about the new champion before then? Already decided (for whatever reason) to make the popstar your new main? There’s a Reddit forum already live at /r/SeraphineMains, just for you.