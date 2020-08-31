How to watch $200k TFT Galaxies Championship: streams, schedule, players

The first major international Teamfight Tactics tournament, the Galaxies Championship, is set to kick off on September 3. 16 of the best players from around the world will put their skills to the test in the Convergence, with $200,000 on the line.

TFT esports is a tiny, budding scene, dwarfed by other Riot titles like Valorant and League of Legends. However, the developer is still looking to help support the best players across the world.

Advertisement

The TFT Galaxies Championship to mark the end of Set 3 is the first major international endeavor in the game’s 18 month history. 16 players from across the globe will have the chance to prove themselves as not only their region’s best TFT player, but the best in the world.

16 qualified, but only one can be Champion.



Tune in for the Galaxies Championship on September 3 - 5 for high-skill competition and a sneak peek at the upcoming set!



It’s gonna be sick. pic.twitter.com/MPfTZSS9sv — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) August 30, 2020

The TFT Galaxies Championship will take place over two days. The first day will split the top 16 into two different lobbies. They’ll play five games, with the top four from each lobby at the end of the day making it to the final day.

Advertisement

The finals will work a bit differently though. It’ll be a race to 18 points ⁠— equal to three third-places, or a win and a second-place, for example ⁠— to get to Championship Point. Then, all that needs to happen is win a game. Claim victory, and that player will then claim the crown and a lion’s share of the prize pool.

TFT Galaxies Championship stream

The TFT Galaxies Championship will be streamed on the Riot Games Twitch channel, as well as the LoL Esports YouTube channel. For your convenience, we’ve embedded the two streams below.

Who’s playing in the TFT Galaxies Championship?

The TFT Galaxies Championship features 16 of the best players from across China, Europe, North America, Korea, Japan, Brazil, Latin America, Oceania, and Turkey. They have all shown their prowess within their home regions ⁠— but now is their time to shine on the world stage.

Advertisement

achen (China)

juanzi (China)

Alphago (China)

KC Double61 (France)

Lev D Trotskij (Denmark)

Voltariux (France)

Mismatched Socks (USA)

bobae (Korea)

panda (Korea)

Shoemaker (Japan)

Hazte (Brazil)

ITZ Slooper (Brazil)

Cupiditas (Argentina)

Calcifer (Mexico)

Oubo (Australia)

Adastra (Turkey)

TFT Galaxies Championship schedule

The TFT Galaxies Championship will kick off on September 3 at 8am PT. There isn’t a firm schedule locked in yet, but once there’s one finalized, we will let you know.

The second day of action on September 4 will kick off a bit later at 11am PT. The same goes for the third day on September 5, where eight of the biggest TFT personalities will be debuting the new Fates set for everyone.