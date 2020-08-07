TFT Set 4 first look revealed: champions, release date, more

Teamfight Tactics Set 4 is going to be upon us very shortly. With the next edition of Riot’s League of Legends-inspired auto-battler set to release in September, the developers have given players a first look at what to expect, including the theme of the set and champions involved.

Teamfight Tactics Set 4 is exactly what it says on the box ⁠— the fourth edition of Riot’s fan-favorite auto-battler. We’ve been across Runeterra, and even to distant Galaxies in Set 3. Set 4 is expected to take us “on a journey to distant lands.”

There’s an abundance of places that could take us in Runeterra. Could players be teleported to the far stretches of the continent, or perhaps places yet to be discovered? How about the Shadow Isles, or even up to the Aspects in space?

Here’s everything we know about TFT Set 4 so far, including the champions players can expect to see, and when exactly Riot will pull the trigger on the next big Teamfight Tactics update.

What champions are coming in TFT Set 4?

So far, Riot has been pretty tight-lipped about what players could expect from Set 4. However, they’ve handed out a few teasers. In a recent video, TFT developer ‘GreenTeej’ explained the theme of the next update.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jXAqRfsfJBk

“[Players will go] on a journey to distant lands, where the strength of their spirits will blossom, and their devotion to the gods will be tested. They will run into some familiar friends of the past, and encounter new enemies from far-off kingdoms, all in the hopes to revel under the blood moon with the friends they have chosen along the way,” he said.

Obviously, there are a few potential candidates off this description. The mention of Kingdoms could be references to the Warring Kingdoms or Mecha Kingdom skin lines in League. League also has Blood Moon skins for over a dozen champions, and there’s a heavy spiritual focus in regions like Ionia.

While GreenTeej explained the theme of the set, there were also a few champions overlaid on the video. Players can at least expect the following to pop up in some capacity:

Azir (Warring Kingdoms)

Elise (Blood Moon)

Janna (Sacred Sword)

Jinx (Firecracker)

Kennen

Lee Sin (God Fist)

Lulu

Yasuo (Spirit Blossom)

When does TFT Set 4 release?

TFT Set 4 is coming at the conclusion of TFT Set 3 ⁠⁠— but that’s pretty obvious. TFT Galaxies is set to wrap up on September 16, which lines up with Patch 10.19.

That means we can expect TFT Set 4 to launch on the PBE after Patch 10.18 goes live on September 2. There will then be a two-week test period where Riot will finetune balancing before the full release to everyone with Patch 10.19.

The new set will run for six months ⁠— all the way through to April 2021. Riot also mentioned a Mid-Set update, similar to the one that ran in TFT Galaxies, would make its entrance in January. More details on that will be available soon.