How to gain Spirit Bonds favor with LoL champs in Spirit Blossom event

League of Legends has changed the game again when it comes to sharing stories about its many champions. In the latest event, Summer Blossom, players can dive into an interactive story called ‘Spirit Bonds’ to learn more about some LoL characters, and earn rewards.

The Spirit Bonds event is simple: earn favor with the Spirit Blossom champions through the bold new in-client interactive storyline. As League players build favor, they’ll be gifted event tokens, blue essence, and exclusive Spirit Blossom rewards.

The trick, however, is actually earning the Spirit Bonds with champions like Ahri, Yasuo, Lillia, and plenty more. Here’s how to develop deeper bonds with the Spirit Blossom champions as fast as possible to get your hands on all those rewards.

How to earn Spirit Bonds favor

The first thing you’re going to want to do in the new Spirit Blossom event is rank up your favor with each of the champions. To do so, select the character’s frame in the Spirit Bonds screen in the client, and get ready for some games.

Here are all the challenges you can do right off the bat, and how much favor it will earn you for your troubles:

Spirit Bonds challenges

Win a game of Summoner’s Rift, ARAM, or Nexus Blitz. Reward: Two (2) favor with selected champion(s).

Lose a game of Summoner’s Rift, ARAM, or Nexus Blitz. Reward: One (1) favor with selected champion(s).

Win a game of Teamfight Tactics (place 4th or higher). Reward: Four (4) favor with selected champion(s).

Win a game of Teamfight Tactics (place 5th or lower). Reward: Two (2) favor with selected champion(s).

Play as a champion with their Spirit Blossom skin equipped in Summoner’s Rift or Nexus Blitz. Reward: Three (3) favor with that champion.

Play as a champion who has a Spirit Blossom skin in Summoner’s Rift or Nexus Blitz. Reward: One (1) favor with that champion.

Play as a champion with their Spirit Blossom skin equipped in ARAM. Reward: Six (6) favor with that champion.

Play as a champion with their Spirit Blossom skin unequipped in ARAM. Reward: Two (2) favor with that champion.

It’s worth remembering too, you don’t have to buy the new Spirit Blossom skins to get these challenges done, but Riot has made it so owning the corresponding cosmetic variant for the character you’re trying to gain favor with is a big boost.

Each champion also has a specific task they will want you to complete in either Summoner’s Rift, Nexus Blitz, or Teamfight Tactics. There are 27 specific challenges in total, and each will net a bit of favor with that champion.

Ahri

Summoner’s Rift: Play as Ahri with zero, one, two, or three deaths to earn eight, three, two, or one favor.

TFT: Make a three-star Ahri to earn four favor.

Nexus Blitz: Participate and be on the winning team in URF Deathmatch to earn three favor.

Cassiopeia

Summoner’s Rift: Deal damage to champions above 28,000 to earn seven favor.

TFT: Play one or two three-star unit(s) to earn one or four favor.

Nexus Blitz: Participate and be on the winning team DPS Race to earn three favor.

Kindred

Summoner’s Rift: Kill one, three, or five epic monster(s) to earn one, two, or three favor

TFT: Survive until the Major Kayn Round to earn four favor.

Nexus Blitz: Participate and be on the winning team in Scuttle Racing to earn three favor.

Lillia

Summoner’s Rift: Win with at least 15 takedowns on champions to earn five favor.

TFT: Land in the top four in an Alternate Universe to earn two favor.

Nexus Blitz: Participate and be on the team that defeats the other team’s Soraka bot in Project the Soraka to earn three favor.

Riven

Summoner’s Rift: Achieve two, three, four, or five multi-kill to earn four, seven, 10, or 12 favor.

TFT: Eliminate a player to earn four favor.

Nexus Blitz: Participate and be on the winning team in Prize Fight to earn three favor.

Teemo

Summoner’s Rift: Achieve a Vision Score above 35 to earn four favor.

TFT: Combine and play a Spatula Item to earn four favor.

Nexus Blitz: Be on the team that last hits the Loot Goblin (Veigar or Teemo) to earn three favor.

Thresh

Summoner’s Rift: Achieve a crowd-control score above 35 to earn 10 favor.

TFT: Play a two-star Thresh to earn eight favor.

Nexus Blitz: Participate and be on the surviving team in Push The Cart to earn three favor.

Vayne

Summoner’s Rift: Achieve five, eight, 12, 15, or 20 kills to earn one, two, three, four, or five favor.

TFT: Play a three or six bonus of any kind to earn one or four favor.

Nexus Blitz: Participate and be on the winning team in King of the Hill.

Yasuo

Summoner’s Rift: Achieve a one, three, six, nine, or 12 kill streak as Yasuo to earn two, four, six, eight, or 10 favor.

TFT: Play with a three or six Rebel bonus to earn two or four favor.

Nexus Blitz: Participate and be on the surviving team in Bardle Royale.

Obviously earning the Spirit Bonds favor with the champion you like best is the ultimate aim here, but according to multiple sources, you can also have a number of quests on the go at any one time. Make sure you tick all the portraits!

Spirit Bonds rewards

At the beginning of the Spirit Blossom event, every Spirit Bond will be set to “Rank D” before you’ve done any quests and challenges. This rank will rise, however, as you begin to do the tasks the champions assign for you.

Every time you hit a new rank, you’ll get a reward for your troubles. Here are all the rewards you can get for increasing Spirit Bonds favor with every champion:

Rank C ⁠— Requires 25 favor; rewards 25 Spirit Blossom tokens and one (1) champion shard.

Rank B ⁠— Requires 50 favor; rewards 40 Spirit Blossom tokens.

Rank A ⁠— Requires 75 favor; rewards 25 Spirit Blossom tokens and one (1) champion icon.

Rank S ⁠— Requires 100 favor; rewards 40 Spirit Blossom tokens.

Spirit Tree & Spirit Petals

There will also be some non-token rewards included in the Spirit Bonds process. As you build up your rank, each champions’ next story episode will become available for you. Players can talk to the characters as they develop bonds.

Finally, when you hit S-rank bond with a champion, a new special mission tried to the “Spirit Tree” will be unlocked. This magical entity grants “unique spirit petals,” which player can then give to an S-rank champion.

“The choice to bestow a petal is the ultimate symbol of your efforts, and through this gift, you’ll be granted an unbreakable bond, along with a unique emote!” Riot explained in the new summer event’s FAQ section.

The ability to give out a Spirit Petal will only be accessible once. That means you have to be very careful when giving it out to an S-rank champion! If you decide you want to change over later, tough luck; it’s a one-time thing.

Handing out these petals also gives one final reward— stacks of League chests, and rare TFT eggs. Scoop these up, and you can “return to the realm of the living” to keep playing at your own rate, or rank up another Spirit Blossom champion!