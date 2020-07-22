League Spirit Blossom event guide: skins, missions, rewards, more

Spirit Blossom has been confirmed as the next League of Legends in-game event, and we’ve got everything you need to know in one place. From the skins on offer, to the rewards you can earn, there’s plenty to grab.

Riot has officially unveiled the next League event, and it’s a doozy. LoL fans are set to be treated to stacks of skins, chromas, missions, and even two new champions. We’ve got everything you need to know about the Spirit Blossom event, so read on!

Advertisement

When will the Spirit Blossom event start & end?

Spirit Blossom will kick off with the release of Patch 10.15. The event goes live on July 22 at 1pm PDT, which is July 23 in some parts of the world. It’ll run until August 24, so you’ll have a month to smash out all the missions.

Players will also have an extra two weeks ⁠to spend their tokens. That means the tokens will stick around all the way until September 8. After that though, they’ll disappear from your inventory, so be sure to use them all up before then.

Advertisement

Spirit Blossom event skins

There are five Spirit Blossom skins that have already been confirmed to be going on sale as part of the mid-2020 event. Teemo, Vayne, Yasuo, and new champion Lillia will all be getting epic skins, which will cost 1350 RP right off the bat.

Soul-reaping support Thresh will also be getting a Spirit Blossom skin, though his will be a bit more expensive; the Chain Warden’s legendary variant will cost 1820 RP, and will transform in the game as you earn kills and souls.

Toxic little scout Teemo is also getting blessed with a Prestige skin in the event. It’s the first special edition cosmetic for the notorious top lane bully, and transforms the Spirit Blossom green and blues into golden autumnal browns.

Advertisement

League players can also expect four more Spirit Blossom skins to be added to the event in the next few weeks as well. Ahri, Cassiopeia, Riven, and Kindred will be the champs receiving the second wave of skins in this event.

PBE Preview:



🌸 Spirit Blossom Ahri, Cassiopeia, Riven, and Kindred! 🌸 pic.twitter.com/EPRmgefKg4 — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) July 21, 2020

There will also be multiple chromas available for every skin. These will include choices like Turquoise, Aquamarine, Peridot, Citrine, Emerald, Catseye, Obsidian, Pearl, Ruby, Sapphire, and Rose Quartz, though not all are available for every champ.

Finally, the new event is also adding a handful of new wards and emotes. These include the Carry Me!, Tee Hee!, and Hiya! emotes, all of which will be mission rewards, and the Kanmei and Akana ward skins. Both will be 640 RP in the store.

Advertisement

Spirit Blossom event pass

With every League of Legends event comes a bumper event pass. These passes are usually jam-packed with cool new goodies, from event orbs, to extra missions that earn players the best skins, chromas, and cosmetics on offer.

There are multiple passes this time around too. The first is the basic Spirit Blossom Pass, set at 1650 RP. It includes 200 Spirit Blossom tokens, and four Spirit Blossom Kanmei Orbs (in each is a random Skin Shard).

The Spirit Blossom event is also offering a premium bundle. This bundle will set you back 2650 RP, and includes everything from above. The new Spirit Blossom Teemo skin will also be included, as well as a special border and icon.

Spirit Blossom event missions

Regardless of whether you buy the pass or not, every League player will have access to the new Spirit Blossom event missions. They usually revolve around playing with the champions receiving new skins, and specific tasks on Summoner’s Rift and Howling Abyss.

You’ll have to complete these missions in order, but thankfully, most of them can be brute-forced just by playing the game. You can find the full list of Spirit Blossom missions, and the rewards on offer, below:

Missions with no pass:

Objective Reward Win a matchmade PvP SR match 10 Tokens Lose a matchmade PvP SR match 5 Tokens Win a matchmade PvP ARAM match 6 Tokens Lose a matchmade PvP ARAM match 3 Tokens Achieve a rank of 1-2 in TFT 8 Tokens Achieve a rank of 3-4 in TFT 6 Tokens Achieve a rank of 5-6 in TFT 4 Tokens Achieve a rank of 7-8 in TFT 2 Tokens Win a matchmade Nexus Blitz match 6 Tokens Lose a matchmade Nexus Blitz match 3 Tokens

Missions with pass:

Milestones Rewards Milestone 1 Spirit Blossom 2020 icon Milestone 2 5 Prestige Points Milestone 3 10 Win XP Boost Consumable Milestone 4 5 Prestige Points Milestone 5 Emote: Carry Me! Milestone 6 5 Prestige Points Milestone 7 1500 Blue Essence Milestone 8 5 Prestige Points Milestone 9 Emote: Tee Hee! Milestone 10 5 Prestige Points Milestone 11 Emote: Hiya! Milestone 12 1500 Blue Essence Milestone 13 500 Orange Essence Milestone 14 Mystery Emote Permanent Milestone 15 1 Gemstone Milestone 16 Hextech Key Milestone 17 1 Masterwork Chest Milestone 18 750 Orange Essence Milestone 19 Spirit Blossom Kanmei Orb Milestone 20 1 Gemstone

Spirit Blossom event rewards

You’ll be able to cash in your event tokens for some sweet rewards in the Spirit Blossom in-game shop. From skins and chromas, to summoner icons and loading screen borders, there’s a lot of customization options available.

The in-game shop will be open during the event, and for a couple of weeks afterward, and is the only place you can buy Spirit Blossom Prestige Teemo (aside from Hextech rolling). Here's everything you can find in the shop below:

Item Cost Spirit Blossom 2020 Event Prestige Points Icon + 100 PP 2200 tokens Spirit Blossom Teemo Prestige Edition + Icon & Border 2000 tokens Spirit Blossom Thresh (Night Blossom) Chrome + Icon Bundle 300 tokens Spirit Blossom Vayne (Night Blossom) Chrome + Icon Bundle 300 tokens Spirit Blossom Yasuo (Night Blossom) Chrome + Icon Bundle 300 tokens Spirit Blossom Lillia (Night Blossom) Chrome + Icon Bundle 300 tokens Spirit Blossom Thresh Icon + Border 250 tokens Spirit Blossom Vayne Icon + Border 250 tokens Spirit Blossom Yasuo Icon + Border 250 tokens Spirit Blossom Teemo Icon + Border 250 tokens Spirit Blossom Lillia Icon + Border 250 tokens Kanmei Orb 200 tokens Spirit Blossom 2020 Icon 50 tokens

There will also be seven miscellaneous items available for purchase with Spirit Blossom tokens. Here is the full list of standard rewards for the ongoing League event:

Mystery Emote - 60 Tokens

Random Champion Shard - 50 Tokens

3 Keys - 180 Tokens

1 Key - 60 Tokens

1 Key Fragment - 20 Tokens

100 Blue Essence - 10 Tokens

10 Blue Essence - 1 Token

Two new champions are also expected to debut amid the Spirit Blossom event. One is Lillia, the aforementioned ‘Bashful Bloom’ jungler. The other is Yone, Yasuo’s dead brother, who has returned to claim vengeance for his death.