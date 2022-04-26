G2 Jankos responds to EG Jojopyun’s promise to “sh*t on EU” at MSI 2022

With the Mid-Season Invitational only a few weeks away, the League of Legends community is preparing for the first international tournament of 2022. And what international tournament would be complete without a little trash talk?

The EU/NA rivalry in competitive League of Legends is a story as old as time. From the very first World Championship all the way up to MSI 2019, which saw the world’s first-ever all-Western international final, EU and NA have battled it out in the hopes of proving, once and for all, who really is the best in the West.

So far, Europe have come out on top in the rivalry, with an MSI title and two Worlds finals to their name. But Evil Geniuses midlaner Joseph ‘Jojopyun’ Joonpyun is confident that NA can change that narrative at MSI 2022.

GOING TO MSI SHITTING ON EU — Jojopyun (@jojopyunlol) April 24, 2022

In his post-game interview after Evil Geniuses’ 3-0 victory versus 100 Thieves, Jojopyun had no shortage of confidence in saying that EG would “sh*t on EU” in their group at MSI. They’ll face off against G2 Esports, who completed a similar 3-0 finals stomp to make it to the international stage.

Their jungler, Marcin ‘Jankos’ Jankowski, clapped back at Jojopyun’s comments on his April 25 Twitch stream. “He never actually played against international players, so he just doesn’t understand yet. But it’s fine – we will make him understand.”

Sending Jojopyun back to Fortnite

But the back and forth didn’t stop there. Later in the stream, the topic turned to the stress of playing League, and Jankos had a few more words for EG’s rookie mid laner and former Fortnite pro.

“Sometimes, the game is more stress than it’s worth. If you enjoy it, you should play it, but if you don’t enjoy it? You can, for example, play Fortnite, just like Jojo will do after we are done with him.”

With the trash talk already kicking off weeks before the start of the tournament, this year’s MSI promises to be explosive. G2 and EG will get the chance to settle the score in the group stage, where they’ll be joined in Group C by Oceanic representative Order.