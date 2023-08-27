FNC Oscarinin played despite crippling hand injury in Worlds qualification match

Oscarinin revealed that he was playing Fnatic’s match against EXCEL with an injured hand, something he kept under wraps until they won the set and qualified for Worlds 2023.

As far as rookie debuts go, Óscar ‘Oscarinin’ Jiménez’s LEC debut with Fnatic this year wasn’t exactly a stellar one. Martin ‘Wunder’ Hansen wasn’t working out for the team despite being one of Europe’s most decorated top laners, leaving him in the unenviable position of debuting with a team that was actively nosediving.

His first split didn’t go well, with Fnatic having a poor eighth-place finish. The team’s bot lane got completely switched out for Summer, with many questioning whether or not Oscarinin should have been part of roster changes.

Fast forward to the Season Finals and arguably the most important match of the year for Fnatic, which determines whether they can continue their season in Korea. Oscarinin managed to win the series with Fnatic despite having an injured hand. All without telling anyone outside of the team.

Oscarinin brings Fnatic to Worlds 2023 despite hand injury

Looking back on the VoD, it’s pretty clear that Oscarinin wasn’t well when he played in the day’s matches, even from before the very first game of the day.

You can clearly see him cradling his right hand, holding it up at a certain angle to ensure he doesn’t injure it further. Later in the clip, you can also see him gingerly lowering his arm onto his mouse, appearing unable to move his wrist.

Despite this, Oscarinin played four different champions across these five matches, managing to get himself a Pentakill on Gwen even with one of his hands not working as it should. Getting Pentakills is typically challenging enough, but doing it with an injury is next-level.

He didn’t carry Fnatic in every match of the series, but his standout performance was the deciding factor in many of the tense teamfights in this five-game set. That, and he consistently put himself ahead of lane opponent Andrei ‘Odoamne’ Pascu, something he made sure to point out.

Oscar revealed his injury to the world with his hand fully wrapped following the match. He also had some choice words for Odoamne that translated to: “I just needed one hand to gap Odo.”

Oscarinin went on to talk a little about preparing for the day’s games knowing he was injured, and, though he hurt his hand at what he called the “worst possible time,” he still managed to have a great series.

“I’ve had the craziest, most stressful week of my life after f***ing up my hand at the worst possible time. I have done everything possible to be fit to play today and although I have not been 100% I am happy that I was able to play decently.”

The Fnatic top laner has yet to reveal the nature of his injury, only that he was worried about how well he’d perform and wasn’t even sure if he’d be able to play for the team in their crucial match against EXCEL.

As he’s gone from one of the lowest rated top laners in Europe to one of the best, Oscarinin’s story doesn’t end here. While Fnatic isn’t locked in for the Group Stage at Worlds 2023 just yet, they have a good chance at making it. Even if they fall to BDS, they can still qualify by beating Golden Guardians.

For a year that started with disaster for Fnatic, seeing a rookie like Oscarinin step up when his team needs it most is all the more impressive. We hope he has a speedy recovery and is in top condition for his match against BDS next week.