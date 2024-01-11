GamingLeague of Legends

Every League of Legends Nemesis Quest in Season 2024

Liam Ho
Rengar Splash Art in League of LegendsRiot Games

Season 14 saw the revitalization of in-game quests into League of Legends, here is every Nemesis quest currently available and how to achieve them.

Nemesis Quests in League of Legends are a returning feature in Season 2024. They are in-game quests that trigger when certain champions face each other and can offer players minor bonuses depending on whether they win or lose.

The rewards will only be granted to the victor, whilst the losers are granted nothing.

Want to know about every Nemesis Quest currently available in League of Legends? We’ve got you covered.

Renekton Splash Art League of LegendsRiot Games
Renekton must take down his brother Nasus in order to achieve his Nemesis quest.

Kha’Zix and Rengar: The Hunt is On

Starting Requirements

  • Rengar has 5 trophies
  • Kha’Zix is level 16 with 3 evolved abilities

Quest

  • Gain a takedown on the opposing enemy champion

Reward

  • Rengar gains a 6th trophy
  • Kha’Zix can evolve 4th ability

Renekton and Nasus: Bad Blood

Starting Requirements

  • Nasus is level 11
  • Renekton is level 11

Quest

  • Gain a takedown on the opposing enemy champion while your ultimate is active

Reward

  • Nasus’ ultimate now lasts longer and gains more size, whilst Renekton grows smaller when using ult
  • Renekton’s ultimate now lasts longer and gains more size, whilst Nasus grows smaller when using ult

Senna + Lucian and Thresh: Sentinels of Light

Starting Requirements

  • Senna has collected 100 mist
  • Thresh has collected 40 souls

Quest

  • Gain a takedown on the opposing enemy champion

Reward

  • Senna gains +30 ability power and +30 armor
  • Thresh gains +30 AD, +30 attack range, and +20% critical strike

Hwei and Jhin: The Golden Ratio

Starting Requirements

  • Jhin is level 12
  • Hwei is level 12

Quest

  • Gain a takedown on the opposing enemy champion using your ultimate ability

Reward

  • Hwei gains 3.33% magic penetration
  • Jhin gains 4.444 lethality
Jhin's Splash Art from LoLRiot Games
Jhin’s Nemesis Quest grants him 4.444 lethality, as per his favorite number.

Shen and Zed: Battle of Spirit and Shadow

Starting Requirements

  • Shen is level 11
  • Zed is level 11

Quest

  • Shen must takedown Zed before Zed can slay two of his allies
  • Zed must takedown 2 of Shen’s allies while they are nearby

Rewards

  • Shen’s Ki Barrier is increased by 30%
  • Zed’s passive Contempt for the Weak deals an additional 2% max health damage

Jax and Bel’Veth: Fishing in the Lavender Sea

Starting Requirements

  • Baron Nashor has spawned

Quest

  • Take down Baron Nashor before the opposing champion

Rewards

  • Jax gains 5 stacks of Bel’Veth’s passive, which increases by 5 each time he gets a takedown on her
  • Bel’Veth gains her true form when ulting the Void Coral dropped by Jax

Aatrox and Kayle + Morgana: Ending the World Ender

Starting Requirements

  • Kayle is level 11
  • Aatrox is level 11

Quest

  • Gain 2 takedowns on the opposing enemy champion
  • Kayle can be assisted by Morgana, but Aatrox can also slay Morgana for a takedown

Rewards

  • Kayle’s ultimate cooldown is lowered by 10 seconds and has a larger radius
  • Aatrox’s ultimate now lasts 3 seconds longer
  • Morgana E cooldown is lowered by 2.5 seconds

Tryndamere and Kindred: Death Defied

Starting Requirements

  • Kindred is level 11
  • Tryndamere is level 11

Quest

  • Take down the opposing champion within 15 seconds of them using their ultimate ability

Rewards

  • Tryndamere’s Mocking Shout now lasts 1 second longer
  • Kindred gains a bonus stack of their passive

