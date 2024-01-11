Every League of Legends Nemesis Quest in Season 2024

Season 14 saw the revitalization of in-game quests into League of Legends, here is every Nemesis quest currently available and how to achieve them.

Nemesis Quests in League of Legends are a returning feature in Season 2024. They are in-game quests that trigger when certain champions face each other and can offer players minor bonuses depending on whether they win or lose.

The rewards will only be granted to the victor, whilst the losers are granted nothing.

Want to know about every Nemesis Quest currently available in League of Legends? We’ve got you covered.

Riot Games Renekton must take down his brother Nasus in order to achieve his Nemesis quest.

Kha’Zix and Rengar: The Hunt is On

Starting Requirements

Rengar has 5 trophies

Kha’Zix is level 16 with 3 evolved abilities

Quest

Gain a takedown on the opposing enemy champion

Reward

Rengar gains a 6th trophy

Kha’Zix can evolve 4th ability

Renekton and Nasus: Bad Blood

Starting Requirements

Nasus is level 11

Renekton is level 11

Quest

Gain a takedown on the opposing enemy champion while your ultimate is active

Reward

Nasus’ ultimate now lasts longer and gains more size, whilst Renekton grows smaller when using ult

Renekton’s ultimate now lasts longer and gains more size, whilst Nasus grows smaller when using ult

Senna + Lucian and Thresh: Sentinels of Light

Starting Requirements

Senna has collected 100 mist

Thresh has collected 40 souls

Quest

Gain a takedown on the opposing enemy champion

Reward

Senna gains +30 ability power and +30 armor

Thresh gains +30 AD, +30 attack range, and +20% critical strike

Hwei and Jhin: The Golden Ratio

Starting Requirements

Jhin is level 12

Hwei is level 12

Quest

Gain a takedown on the opposing enemy champion using your ultimate ability

Reward

Hwei gains 3.33% magic penetration

Jhin gains 4.444 lethality



Riot Games Jhin’s Nemesis Quest grants him 4.444 lethality, as per his favorite number.

Shen and Zed: Battle of Spirit and Shadow

Starting Requirements

Shen is level 11

Zed is level 11

Quest

Shen must takedown Zed before Zed can slay two of his allies

Zed must takedown 2 of Shen’s allies while they are nearby

Rewards

Shen’s Ki Barrier is increased by 30%

Zed’s passive Contempt for the Weak deals an additional 2% max health damage

Jax and Bel’Veth: Fishing in the Lavender Sea

Starting Requirements

Baron Nashor has spawned

Quest

Take down Baron Nashor before the opposing champion

Rewards

Jax gains 5 stacks of Bel’Veth’s passive, which increases by 5 each time he gets a takedown on her

Bel’Veth gains her true form when ulting the Void Coral dropped by Jax

Aatrox and Kayle + Morgana: Ending the World Ender

Starting Requirements

Kayle is level 11

Aatrox is level 11

Quest

Gain 2 takedowns on the opposing enemy champion

Kayle can be assisted by Morgana, but Aatrox can also slay Morgana for a takedown

Rewards

Kayle’s ultimate cooldown is lowered by 10 seconds and has a larger radius

Aatrox’s ultimate now lasts 3 seconds longer

Morgana E cooldown is lowered by 2.5 seconds

Tryndamere and Kindred: Death Defied

Starting Requirements

Kindred is level 11

Tryndamere is level 11

Quest

Take down the opposing champion within 15 seconds of them using their ultimate ability

Rewards