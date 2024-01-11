Every League of Legends Nemesis Quest in Season 2024

Every League of Legends Nemesis Quest in Season 2024Riot Games
Season 14 saw the revitalization of in-game quests into League of Legends, here is every Nemesis quest currently available and how to achieve them.
Nemesis Quests in League of Legends are a returning feature in Season 2024. They are in-game quests that trigger when certain champions face each other and can offer players minor bonuses depending on whether they win or lose.
The rewards will only be granted to the victor, whilst the losers are granted nothing.
Want to know about every Nemesis Quest currently available in League of Legends? We’ve got you covered.
Kha’Zix and Rengar: The Hunt is On
Starting Requirements
- Rengar has 5 trophies
- Kha’Zix is level 16 with 3 evolved abilities
Quest
- Gain a takedown on the opposing enemy champion
Reward
- Rengar gains a 6th trophy
- Kha’Zix can evolve 4th ability
Renekton and Nasus: Bad Blood
Starting Requirements
- Nasus is level 11
- Renekton is level 11
Quest
- Gain a takedown on the opposing enemy champion while your ultimate is active
Reward
- Nasus’ ultimate now lasts longer and gains more size, whilst Renekton grows smaller when using ult
- Renekton’s ultimate now lasts longer and gains more size, whilst Nasus grows smaller when using ult
Senna + Lucian and Thresh: Sentinels of Light
Starting Requirements
- Senna has collected 100 mist
- Thresh has collected 40 souls
Quest
- Gain a takedown on the opposing enemy champion
Reward
- Senna gains +30 ability power and +30 armor
- Thresh gains +30 AD, +30 attack range, and +20% critical strike
Hwei and Jhin: The Golden Ratio
Starting Requirements
- Jhin is level 12
- Hwei is level 12
Quest
- Gain a takedown on the opposing enemy champion using your ultimate ability
Reward
- Hwei gains 3.33% magic penetration
- Jhin gains 4.444 lethality
Shen and Zed: Battle of Spirit and Shadow
Starting Requirements
- Shen is level 11
- Zed is level 11
Quest
- Shen must takedown Zed before Zed can slay two of his allies
- Zed must takedown 2 of Shen’s allies while they are nearby
Rewards
- Shen’s Ki Barrier is increased by 30%
- Zed’s passive Contempt for the Weak deals an additional 2% max health damage
Jax and Bel’Veth: Fishing in the Lavender Sea
Starting Requirements
- Baron Nashor has spawned
Quest
- Take down Baron Nashor before the opposing champion
Rewards
- Jax gains 5 stacks of Bel’Veth’s passive, which increases by 5 each time he gets a takedown on her
- Bel’Veth gains her true form when ulting the Void Coral dropped by Jax
Aatrox and Kayle + Morgana: Ending the World Ender
Starting Requirements
- Kayle is level 11
- Aatrox is level 11
Quest
- Gain 2 takedowns on the opposing enemy champion
- Kayle can be assisted by Morgana, but Aatrox can also slay Morgana for a takedown
Rewards
- Kayle’s ultimate cooldown is lowered by 10 seconds and has a larger radius
- Aatrox’s ultimate now lasts 3 seconds longer
- Morgana E cooldown is lowered by 2.5 seconds
Tryndamere and Kindred: Death Defied
Starting Requirements
- Kindred is level 11
- Tryndamere is level 11
Quest
- Take down the opposing champion within 15 seconds of them using their ultimate ability
Rewards
- Tryndamere’s Mocking Shout now lasts 1 second longer
- Kindred gains a bonus stack of their passive