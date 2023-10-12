Every LCK player entering free agency after LoL Worlds 2023
The LoL off-season is shaking up to be quite busy in the LCK, as T1 and many other teams look poised to make changes. Here is the list of all LCK players who will become free agents after Worlds 2023.
With Worlds 2023 underway, many in the League of Legends scene are already rubbing their hands in anticipation of the rumor mill that will go wild until the end of the year. With Worlds bringing down the curtain on the competitive season, the off-season will officially begin once the winning team has lifted the Summoner’s Cup on November 19.
Players with contracts expiring at the end of the season will be able to seek pastures new or commit to their teams with new deals. The LCK will introduce a salary cap in 2024 in an effort to make the league more sustainable, with teams that spend over the imposed limit forced to pay a luxury tax.
The wave of roster changes is expected to hit many teams in the LCK, including league giants T1, who have three players with expiring contracts. One of those players, Lee ‘Gumayusi’ Min-hyeong, has all but confirmed that the team will be making changes after Worlds 2023.
Below is a list of every player in the LCK with an expiring contract in 2023, according to the Global Contract Database. Keep in mind that some of these players may renew their contracts and won’t enter the free agency market.
LCK free agent players for the 2023/24 off-season
Hanwha Life Esports:
- Kingen
- Grizzly
- Zeka
- Viper
- Life
Dplus:
- Canna
- Canyon
- ShowMaker
- Deft
- Kellin
KT Rolster:
- Kiin
- Cuzz
- Aiming
- Lehends
BRION:
- Morgan
- UmTi
- Karis
- Hena
- Effort
T1:
- Zeus
- Gumayusi
- Keria
Gen.G:
- Doran
- Peanut
- Chovy
- Delight
Freecs:
–
DRX:
- Croco
- FATE
- BeryL
Nongshim RedForce:
- Quad
SANDBOX Gaming:
- Burdol
- Clear
- Closer
- Teddy
- Kael
