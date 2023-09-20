Every LCS & LEC player entering free agency before 2024

The free agency period in the LCS, LEC, and other LoL leagues around the world is on the horizon as teams look to bolster their rosters for the 2024 season. Dexerto has compiled a list of every LCS and LEC player with a deal expiring at the end of this year.

The 2023 League of Legends season is coming to an end soon, as Worlds will conclude the competitive calendar on November 19. With the end of the season comes the start of the League off-season and the free agency period.

Players with contracts expiring in 2023 will become free agents after Worlds and could shop their talents around the various pro leagues or return to their teams on a new deal. Examples of players that will be up for grabs for the 2024 season include Peter ‘Doublelift’ Peng, Philippe ‘Vulcan’ Laflamme, Jo ‘CoreJJ’ Yong-in, and Elias ‘Upset’ Lipp. All four are star players who should get multiple offers from teams in their own leagues and potentially even abroad.

LCS | Twitch Vulcan will enter free agency after Wolds concludes.

Below is a list of every player in the LCS and LEC with an expiring contract in 2023. Keep in mind that there’s a chance that some of these players will renew their current deals and won’t even enter the free agency market.

LCS & LEC free agent players for the 2023/24 off-season

LCS

100 Thieves:

Ssumday

Closer

Doublelift

Busio

Dignitas:

Poome

Evil Geniuses:

Revenge

Armao

UNF0RGIVEN

Elya

FlyQuest:

Vulcan

Golden Guardians:

Array

Immortals:

Tactical

TreatZ

NRG Esports:

Dhokla

FBI

Team Liquid:

Summit

Pyosik

CoreJJ

TSM:

Hauntzer

WildTurtle

Chime

LEC

Astralis:

Finn

LIDER

Kobbe

JeongHoon

EXCEL:

Abbedagge

Patrik

LIMIT

Nomi

Fnatic:

Wunder

Trymbi

MAD Lions:

Elyoya

KOI:

Malrang

Larssen

Advienne

Blueknight

SK Gaming:

Sertuss

Doss

Team BDS:

Sheo

Crownie

Team Vitality:

Bo

Upset

Keep track of all the changes and the latest rumors in the LCS and LEC with our off-season rostermania tracker.