Every LCS & LEC player entering free agency before 2024
The free agency period in the LCS, LEC, and other LoL leagues around the world is on the horizon as teams look to bolster their rosters for the 2024 season. Dexerto has compiled a list of every LCS and LEC player with a deal expiring at the end of this year.
The 2023 League of Legends season is coming to an end soon, as Worlds will conclude the competitive calendar on November 19. With the end of the season comes the start of the League off-season and the free agency period.
Players with contracts expiring in 2023 will become free agents after Worlds and could shop their talents around the various pro leagues or return to their teams on a new deal. Examples of players that will be up for grabs for the 2024 season include Peter ‘Doublelift’ Peng, Philippe ‘Vulcan’ Laflamme, Jo ‘CoreJJ’ Yong-in, and Elias ‘Upset’ Lipp. All four are star players who should get multiple offers from teams in their own leagues and potentially even abroad.
Below is a list of every player in the LCS and LEC with an expiring contract in 2023. Keep in mind that there’s a chance that some of these players will renew their current deals and won’t even enter the free agency market.
LCS & LEC free agent players for the 2023/24 off-season
LCS
100 Thieves:
- Ssumday
- Closer
- Doublelift
- Busio
Dignitas:
- Poome
Evil Geniuses:
- Revenge
- Armao
- UNF0RGIVEN
- Elya
FlyQuest:
- Vulcan
Golden Guardians:
- Array
Immortals:
- Tactical
- TreatZ
NRG Esports:
- Dhokla
- FBI
Team Liquid:
- Summit
- Pyosik
- CoreJJ
TSM:
- Hauntzer
- WildTurtle
- Chime
LEC
Astralis:
- Finn
- LIDER
- Kobbe
- JeongHoon
EXCEL:
- Abbedagge
- Patrik
- LIMIT
- Nomi
Fnatic:
- Wunder
- Trymbi
MAD Lions:
- Elyoya
KOI:
- Malrang
- Larssen
- Advienne
- Blueknight
SK Gaming:
- Sertuss
- Doss
Team BDS:
- Sheo
- Crownie
Team Vitality:
- Bo
- Upset
