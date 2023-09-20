EsportsLeague of Legends

Every LCS & LEC player entering free agency before 2024

Doublelift dooms LCS walkoutRobert Paul/Riot Games

The free agency period in the LCS, LEC, and other LoL leagues around the world is on the horizon as teams look to bolster their rosters for the 2024 season. Dexerto has compiled a list of every LCS and LEC player with a deal expiring at the end of this year.

The 2023 League of Legends season is coming to an end soon, as Worlds will conclude the competitive calendar on November 19. With the end of the season comes the start of the League off-season and the free agency period.

Article continues after ad

Players with contracts expiring in 2023 will become free agents after Worlds and could shop their talents around the various pro leagues or return to their teams on a new deal. Examples of players that will be up for grabs for the 2024 season include Peter ‘Doublelift’ Peng, Philippe ‘Vulcan’ Laflamme, Jo ‘CoreJJ’ Yong-in, and Elias ‘Upset’ Lipp. All four are star players who should get multiple offers from teams in their own leagues and potentially even abroad.

LCS | Twitch
Vulcan will enter free agency after Wolds concludes.

Below is a list of every player in the LCS and LEC with an expiring contract in 2023. Keep in mind that there’s a chance that some of these players will renew their current deals and won’t even enter the free agency market.

Article continues after ad

LCS & LEC free agent players for the 2023/24 off-season

LCS

100 Thieves:

  • Ssumday
  • Closer
  • Doublelift
  • Busio

Dignitas:

  • Poome

Evil Geniuses:

  • Revenge
  • Armao
  • UNF0RGIVEN
  • Elya

FlyQuest:

  • Vulcan

Golden Guardians:

  • Array

Immortals:

  • Tactical
  • TreatZ

NRG Esports:

  • Dhokla
  • FBI

Team Liquid:

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech
  • Summit
  • Pyosik
  • CoreJJ

TSM:

  • Hauntzer
  • WildTurtle
  • Chime

LEC

Astralis:

  • Finn
  • LIDER
  • Kobbe
  • JeongHoon

EXCEL:

  • Abbedagge
  • Patrik
  • LIMIT
  • Nomi

Fnatic:

  • Wunder
  • Trymbi

MAD Lions:

  • Elyoya

KOI:

  • Malrang
  • Larssen
  • Advienne
  • Blueknight

SK Gaming:

  • Sertuss
  • Doss

Team BDS:

  • Sheo
  • Crownie

Team Vitality:

  • Bo
  • Upset

Keep track of all the changes and the latest rumors in the LCS and LEC with our off-season rostermania tracker.

Related Topics

LCSLEC