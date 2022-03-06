Doublelift reveals he still has the urge to compete in LCS

Former LoL-pro turned streamer Yiliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng explained that he still has the itch to compete in LCS, although he admits it would take a ton of time to get back into form.

Doublelift retired from competitive League of Legends in November 2020 after enjoying one of the most successful careers of all time.

Since then, he’s transitioned into a full-time streamer and still plays tons and tons of LoL on his Twitch channel.

During an episode of his new talk show “Trash Talk,” he hinted that he still has the desire to play pro although it may never come to fruition.

Doublelift on potentially returning to LCS

During the second episode of his show, which was co-hosted by former pros Zach ‘Sneaky’ Scuderi and William ‘Meteos’ Hartman, the trio chatted about if they would ever consider stepping back from their streaming careers to go back to pro play.

Doublelift explained he does actually consider it,”I have the urge. I very frequently get the urge to compete because it is something that is so romanticized in our minds, and it is really fulfilling,” he said. “It’s something that I love, so of course I’m gonna have the urge to compete.”

The 28-year-old continued, “As far as do I still think I can… I think Bjergsen had the best take possible, when he came back he told his team, ‘Guys, I’ve been out of it for a year. I’m not gonna be that good, but I promise that I can get really good I just need some time.’ I think that is the right mindset. Because if I said right now ‘I could come back and stomp LCS AD Carries easy’, I’m f**king delusional. You need a lot of time to go back and develop your skills.”

He concluded with, “The idea of ‘can you still compete?’ Yeah, but there’s an asterisk there.”

Time starts at 57:02 for mobile users

Doublelift hinted at a potential comeback before the 2022 LCS Spring split, though it never came to be.

After having a falling out with TSM owner Reginald, it’s unlikely any return would result in him returning to TSM.