Cloud9 release star LoL mid laner Jensen

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at declan.mclaughlin@dexerto.com.

Cloud9 have announced that the organization has released mid laner Nicolaj “Jensen” Jensen ahead of the 2023 League of Legends season.

Jensen has been a consistent presence for Cloud9 in League of Legends since he was brought over to the North American team in 2015. He played for the team initially until 2019, taking his talents to Team Liquid after bringing Cloud9 to a top-four finish at the 2018 League of Legends World Championship.

Jensen returned to the blue and white team in the summer of 2022 after sitting out the spring split. He returned to the mid lane, which gave his teammate Ibrahim ‘Fudge’ Allami the opportunity to switch back to his main role, top lane.

Article continues after ad

In his previous time with Cloud9, the Dane was able to take the organization to Worlds and the Mid-Season Invitational, but he was never able to win a domestic title in the League Champions Series. That all changed in 2022 as Cloud9 won the LCS 2022 Championship with the mid laner, defeating 100 Thieves 3-0 in the grand final.

“I’m pretty happy that I was able to just come back and win because it felt like something that I owed C9,” Jensen said in an announcement video.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

With Cloud9, the mid laner has been to six international events and made the deepest run for a North American team at a major event ever in 2018.

Article continues after ad

The Danish mid laner will now officially enter free agency for the 2023 season. He has already been linked with Dignitas for the next season, however, making the organization his third team in his over seven years of play in North America.

Dignitas is reportedly building a solid roster of star players with Jensen potentially joining a team with Lucas ‘Santorin’Tao Kilmer Larsen and İrfan Berk ‘Armut’ Tükek.