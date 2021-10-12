“Closest group stage ever!” LoL Worlds 2021 | MonteCristo Reacts

There are heavy favorites at Worlds 2021 like EDG, Damwon, and Gen.G but MonteCristo thinks this year will produce one of the closest group stages ever.

While teams like Cloud9, Detonation FocusMe, and Fnatic might run into trouble in their respective draws, Monte isn’t convinced we’ll see a team go 0-6 in any group.

He also thinks that even though Damwon and Edward Gaming are expected to go through to playoffs, it’s not like they’re going to have a perfect record out of groups.

The Worlds 2021 group stage schedule is filled with marquee matchups at every turn and League of Legends fans should see plenty of surprises along the way.

