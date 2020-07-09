Broxah explains why Team Liquid is a "mess" right now in LCS split

Jungler Mads ‘Broxah’ Brock-Pedersen touched on the struggles that Team Liquid (6-2) have had in the first half of the Summer 2020 LCS split, and the adjustments they’re looking to make.

The former Fnatic star told Travis Gafford how the org is working to fix the state of the team. While they’re sitting near the top of the table, the team composed of previous league title winners or former World Champions are still looking to refine their performances on the Rift.

Broxah noted how his team’s recent wins aren’t sitting right with him. At the start of the split, TL was looking great, but he’s noticed a “downhill” trajectory since then.

“The game we played [against FlyQuest (5-3)] reminded me about yesterday’s [game against Immortals (1-7)] on so many levels,” Broxah said. “I’m not sure exactly what’s going on with us, I don’t know what on earth is happening.”

One of the most proactive junglers during his time in Europe, the 22-year-old came to Team Liquid to bolster what was already a successful lineup.

After a few growing pains and months to gel with one another, the team is still trying to find cohesion during a match, according to him.

“We need to have a team talk and figure out what is going on and why we are playing worse individually, why we are playing worse as a team, why do we give teams the [Dragon Soul] every single time,” Broxah said, detailing how things tend to “fall apart” in the games they eventually come to win.

In the game against Immortals, Team Liquid had full control over the Dragon pit as the opponents encroached on the final Ocean drake.

While Broxah was trying to zone out enemy jungler Jake ‘Xmithie’ Puchero from the pit, his team got collapsed on, Liquid’s damage-dealing Azir was the first to die, and Immortals stole the drake and Soul right under TL’s command.

However, Liquid won moments later after Edward ‘Tactical’ Ra’s Aphelios managed to slight the Immortals team in an impromptu base-race.

But it's these kinds of beautiful disasters that contribute to the overall feeling among that team that they aren’t performing like their roster-sheet suggests they should be.

“I’m sure a lot of fans are confused, angry,” he said. “I think it’s important to state we are aware the team has been a mess... our games are very iffy, very random, and we simply don’t perform at the level we can accept and be happy with.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9pFLvZSH_Iw

Even though they’re tied for second-place in the league, Broxah is still hopeful that regrouping and fixing their apparent problems will soon result in a “good Team Liquid” showing up soon.

In victory, Broxah and his team weren’t anywhere near as clean as they would hope and it’s those kinds of blunders that the jungler is keen to address.

“There’s no doubt that we’ve been a little too inconsistent so far. But at the same time, I know that it’s just a matter of time before we hit the day and actually showcase how good we are and how well we can play once we’re at our best.”