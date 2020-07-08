Yone confirmed as 150th League champion after Patch 10.15 leaks

Yasuo’s fallen brother Yone has been confirmed as the 150th champion to join the massive League of Legends roster alongside dreamy jungler Lillia, after new splash art images and voice line files leaked in the Patch 10.15 update.

Two new League champions are set to join Riot’s title as the 149th and 150th debutants on Summoner’s Rift. One, “dreamy” jungler Lillia, has already been officially revealed by the devs in an animated teaser on July 7.

The other, teased as “masked stranger that refuses to die” by LoL devs all the way back in a blog update in January, had ⁠— fittingly ⁠— been left in the dark as Lillia was unveiled. We know now the 150th champion will be Yone.

The first image of the new League champion was leaked on social media late on July 7, just hours after Lillia was revealed. The splash art depicted Yone’s Spirit Blossom skin, which is likely his release variant option.

A number of leaked audio files linked to the new Spirit Blossom Thresh skin also mentioned Yone. The voiceover “first encounter” files have multiple proximity-based quotes for when the Chain Warden meets Vayne, Yasuo, and Yone.

Unlike Lillia, who has been a relatively mysterious figure in the League lore up to her reveal earlier this week, we already know a fair bit about Yone. The fallen warrior was murdered by his brother in one of League’s most iconic duels.

He made his return to Riot’s ever-expanding world earlier this year, when he was released as a Legend card in Legends of Runeterra. The rumor mill roared to life soon after. Dexerto tipped Yone to be the next champion back in April.

Returning from the dead seems a little bit too deus-ex-machina, of course, but remember it's a storyline Riot has enjoyed tapping into recently. Six years after Lucian was released, he was finally reunited with his wife Senna in 2019.

It’s expected Yone will likely have abilities similar to Yasuo. The two trained together, before Yone was killed, so it certainly makes sense if the two tap into the same Ionian powers.

The second summer event champion ⁠— which is now confirmed as Yone ⁠— was described as “an edgy solo-lane melee carry” by Riot during the early stages of production too. Basically, it looks like Riot is releasing Yasuo 2.0 next patch.

Yone has yet to actually be unveiled so far in Season 10, but considering he’s set to arrive at the same time as Lillia, League players can expect Riot to officially pull back the curtain on the resurrected Ionian warrior soon enough.

Riot told players to expect two new champs in the “big” summer event. We now know that is the “Spirit Blossom” event. That is set to arrive in Patch 10.15, meaning we should see the two new champs sometime after July 22.

While you’re waiting for Yone to arrive, make sure you get up to date with Lillia, the Bashful Bloom. Here’s everything we know about the “dreamy” new jungler, including her ability kit, splash arts, backstory, and plenty more.